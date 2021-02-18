City seeks delay in tax break for restaurant

BEVERLY — The city is seeking to delay the start of an estimated $400,000 tax break for the developer of a waterfront restaurant until the restaurant is up and running.
Mayor Mike Cahill has asked the City Council to approve the change so that Beverly Restaurant Associates can receive the "full benefit" of the tax break, according to his letter to councilors.
The company, led by restaurant developer Marty Bloom, has signed a 40-year lease with the city to build a 350-seat restaurant on city-owned land at 1 Water St. next to the Beverly/Salem bridge. Under a five-year "special tax assessment agreement" between the city and Bloom, he will not have to pay real estate taxes for the first two years, then will receive reductions of 75%, 50% and 25% on his real estate taxes over the following three years.
The agreement was scheduled to start on July 1 of this year, based on the projection that the restaurant would be open by then. But Cahill said the project was delayed when some neighbors questioned the validity of the lease, prompting the city to seek legislative approval. The COVID-19 pandemic also slowed down the process, he said.
Bloom said he now hopes to open by April 2022. The old McDonald's building that was on the property has been demolished and Bloom said site work has begun. The revised tax agreement would run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2028.
"If it wasn't for COVID, we'd be on schedule," Bloom said. "Everything got pushed back. We went through a fairly lengthy process with the city and the state. I'm getting the last piece of financing together. It's just taking a little longer than expected."
Cahill said the tax break was intended to make the project financially feasible and to attract offers from developers. The city had been trying for years to attract a restaurant to its land on the waterfront before finally reaching a deal with Bloom, who was the only one to respond to the city's request for proposals.
Bryant Ayles, the city's finance director, said the value of the tax break over five years is estimated at $410,000. Bloom is planning to spend $4 million to build the restaurant, called The Boathouse, and improve the property, according to his application for the tax break.
In an interview, Cahill said the city has not "realized a nickel" on the property since it was purchased by the city in 1995.
"This is not about doing favors for anybody," he said. "This is about getting that project up and running and hoping to get that project financially viable."
In addition to real estate taxes, Beverly Restaurant Associates will pay the city annual rent starting at $6,250 in the first year and rising to $44,289 in years 36 to 40, according to the lease agreement. The total rent paid would be about $1.75 million.
The City Council was scheduled to vote on the change to the tax agreement Tuesday night but the vote was postponed because Bloom was out of town. The tax break is being offered through the state's Economic Development Incentive Program, so a state board must also approve the change.
