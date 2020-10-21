PEABODY — The city is seeking a $500,000 grant to repair the North River canal wall and clean up contaminants from the area surrounding the former Clark Steel Barrel and Drum Co.
Assistant Director of Planning Brendan Callahan said the canal wall rehabilitation and cleanup projects are part of the city’s decades-old plan to create a Riverwalk along the North River corridor in the heart of the city as a way to revitalize the downtown.
The application for the Brownfield Cleanup Grant will be presented at a 3 p.m. Zoom meeting on Wednesday. The meeting is open to the public, and residents will be allowed to contribute. The city plans to submit the application on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from earlier this month.
Callahan said the city purchased the former Clark Steel Barrel and Drum Co. property, at 24 Caller St., last year. He said Peabody’s acquisition of the space was a key component of the plan to build a Riverwalk.
The Community Development Authority and a Massachusetts Division of Conservation Services PARC grant paid for the acquisition, he said. According to deed records, the property was sold to the city for $300,000 in June 2019.
Callahan said due to the area’s industrial past and history related to the leather industry, there are many known — and unknown — contaminants there.
“Cleaning up contaminated space downtown not only has many health benefits for downtown residents, but we are hoping it will spur revitalization in the downtown and create a connection with not only Peabody Square, but also the Salem Riverwalk downstream,” he said.
Callahan said the city, in partnership with Salem, is wrapping up a study that would determine the feasibility of connecting the Salem and Peabody Riverwalks.
The Caller Street site is one of six properties, or partial properties, that the city needs to acquire in order to complete the Riverwalk project, according to Callahan.
“The city is still getting together all the land” for the project, he said, adding that the city is negotiating with other property owners along the North River Corridor regarding acquisition or permanent public easement.
Callahan said the grant would also help the city pay for the creation of flood storage areas, which would address rising sea levels.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
