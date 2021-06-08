City to host forums on protections for Obear Park, pump station

BEVERLY — The city will host public forums this week on projects to protect Obear Park and the Beverly pump station from the impacts of climate change and flooding.
The forum on the pump station project is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The forum on Obear Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both will be virtual and will take place through Zoom. Links to the meetings can be found at www.beverlyma.gov.
Obear Park and the pump station were identified in a 2019 study as two of the many areas in the city that are vulnerable to flooding, extreme weather and drought. The city was awarded grants from the state's Coastal Resilience Grant program to evaluate potential strategies to protect the two sites.
Obear Park is an eight-acre park at 145 Livingstone Ave., on the Danvers River in the Ryal Side neighborhood. The Beverly pump station is a facility at 135 Water St. that pumps sewerage from Beverly and Danvers to the South Essex Sewerage District treatment plant across the harbor in Salem.
Obear Park is being impacted by erosion, while the pump station is at risk of damage from rising tides.
At the forums, the city will share results of feasibility studies that were conducted about how to establish long-term protections for the sites, and receive input from the community. The city also held initial public forums regarding the projects in April.
