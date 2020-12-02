PEABODY — City officials are in the process of replacing both the city’s Christmas tree and the World War II memorial outside Peabody City Hall after Monday night’s storm left both irreparably damaged.
“Mother Nature played some hardball and knocked the tree down,” said Jennifer Davis, the director of parks, recreation and forestry. “It broke in three different places, so it is not salvageable and has been shipped away.”
Sometime on Monday night, the large tree — decked out with lights and ornaments — toppled over in the wind onto the memorial, which also fell down and broke apart, Davis said. According to Mayor Ted Bettencourt, the city is in the process of replacing both of the items lost in the unfortunate domino event.
“I think it’s been such a difficult year and COVID has had such an effect on the community, and nationwide,” Bettencourt said, explaining that both the memorial and the tree offer hope to the community. “A lot of heartbeat and difficult moments for people this year. The holidays bring everyone and the community and families together, and these symbols represent that.”
Bettencourt said that after discussions with the veterans affairs office, the city ordered a replacement for the memorial, which he hopes will be up by the spring.
“It was a total loss,” he said about the way the memorial broke. “It will take some time, but that is an extremely important memorial that we need to have in front of City Hall with the other (war memorials).”
Bettencourt said the new memorial costs thousands of dollars, but the city “will figure out how to pay for that in the weeks and months ahead. That is so meaningful and important. We just went ahead and ordered that today.”
Only a few weeks ago, the city honored a World War II veteran named Joseph Sousa by adding his name to the memorial. Sousa was honored during the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony outside City Hall.
What the city will do about the Christmas tree, Bettencourt said, is still to be determined.
“We have also had some conversations with parks and recreation, and I think the Christmas tree is an important symbol of the holidays, an important symbol for the happiness that the holidays bring and we need that more than ever right now,” he said. “We are on the hunt for a Christmas tree.”
Davis said this year’s Christmas tree was put up and decorated the last week in November, and it was donated by a local family from Peabody.
“It was a wonderful gesture,” Bettencourt said, “and that makes it even more difficult.”
Both Bettencourt and Davis said the city is still working out whether the city will be purchasing a new tree or looking to have a tree donated.
“I’ve already had half a dozen, maybe more, people call me looking to donate towards buying a new tree, which shows that people see it as an important symbol to have in front of City Hall,” Bettencourt said.
The city is also in search of some new decorations for the tree, Davis noted.
“The lights and ornaments were all smashed as well, most of them at least,” she said, adding that most of the ornaments were a few years old. “Maybe a handful were saved.”
Bettencourt said that while the city is still discussing how it will go about decorating a new tree, he thinks it might be fun to ask community members to donate one or two ornaments each.
“I think that would be a nice thing to get the community involved,” he said, adding that the city plans to have a definitive decision on both the tree and how to decorate it in the next few days.
In a Facebook post, Bettencourt said locals can donate ornaments for the new tree by placing them in a drop box located at the front of City Hall.
“We cannot let 2020 win,” the post said. “Peabody is strong and united in spirit and resolve!”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||