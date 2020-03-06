BEVERLY — The city is planning to demolish a three-family house on Charles Street that officials say is in danger of collapsing.
Mayor Mike Cahill acknowledged that it is rare for a city to tear down a home, but he said it must be done in the interest of public safety.
“This is not something we would ever do lightly but it’s a real public safety issue,” Cahill said. “It’s extreme.”
The house is located at 11 Charles St. in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood. Cahill said no one has lived there for about a year and a half.
The house had been the subject of neighborhood complaints in 2018 due to its poor condition. City health and building inspectors gained access to the property in July of that year, with the help of police, using an administrative search warrant.
A report by Steve Frederickson, the city’s building commissioner, said a wall had collapsed, the back decks were in danger of collapsing, the roof was leaking, and the heat wasn’t working. The city condemned the building and the residents moved out.
The city took the house last October due to unpaid taxes, according to Southern Essex Registry of Deeds records. The records list the owner of the property as Ana Flores. She could not be reached for comment.
In a letter to the City Council on Thursday, Cahill called the house a “blighted property” and “at risk of collapse.” He said the building inspector has determined that the building must be demolished.
Cahill said in the letter that the owner of the building has not responded to the city and “the law allows the city to tear down the building in the interest of public safety.”
Cahill has asked the council to approve a transfer of up to $195,000 from a city reserve account to the building inspections department to pay for the costs of the demolition. The council must set a public hearing to allow people to comment on the transfer.
Cahill said the city must pay for the demolition, but will then place a lien on the property equal to those costs. The house, which was built around 1900, is valued at $263,600, according to city records.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
