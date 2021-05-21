BOSTON - Lawmakers insist that a new law giving workers time off for COVID-19 include police, firefighters, teachers and other municipal employees - despite Gov. Charlie Baker's objections.
On Thursday, the state Senate re-approved a paid leave measure that would provide up to five days of paid time off for employees who are sick with COVID-19, isolating, taking time to get vaccinated or caring for a sick family member. The House approved the measure Wednesday.
Baker had signed the emergency leave bill last month but proposed changes including an exclusion for employees of local city and town halls.
Doing so, he argued, would align the new law with the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, which allows cities and towns to opt into the program.
He also noted that municipal workers are usually covered by generous union contracts.
But lawmakers pressed to keep municipal workers in the program, noting that many stayed on the job during the pandemic. They point out that even as vaccinations rise and COVID-19 cases decline, the pandemic is not over.
"Many workers, including our frontline and municipal workers, needed to use sick time to recover or care for loved ones infected by COVID-19," said Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem. "Despite infections decreasing across the commonwealth, we are just getting started on a long road to recovery."
Under the proposal, those asking for time off would be paid by their employers at their regular rate, up to $850 per week. Employers would be reimbursed by the state.
The plan calls for diverting $75 million to a new state fund to pay for the program. Aside from excluding municipal workers, Baker called for converting the $75 million fund into a $40 per worker tax credit for those who are ineligible for a similar federal benefit.
The state's paid leave law, which voters approved in 2014, requires Massachusetts businesses with more than 11 workers to provide 40 hours of paid sick leave a year. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees must provide 40 hours of unpaid sick leave a year.
Advocates such as the group Raise Up Massachusetts -- a coalition of labor, social justice and faith groups that put the sick leave question on the November 2014 ballot -- say the time off isn't sufficient and doesn't account for a health emergency such as a pandemic.
"We've needed this for more than a year," said Andrew Farnitano, a spokesman for the coalition. "But even as we make progress with vaccinations, we need to ensure that people who are exposed to COVID-19, or have a family member who has the virus, can afford to take the time off from work to deal with it."
Farantino said "every Massachusetts worker" should be able to take advantage of the paid leave program.
The federal Family and Medical Leave Act allows up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave a year for an employee to recover from a health condition or care for a loved one. It covers workers at companies with 50 or more employees.
A new federal law passed last year allows workers to take up to two weeks of paid sick leave to care for themselves or others.
But advocates say gaps in coverage put the benefits out of reach for an estimated 1.8 million Massachusetts workers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
||||