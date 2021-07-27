City, tribal leaders pick artist to complete Naumkeag portrait

SALEM — City officials and indigenous tribal leaders have picked the artist to paint a portrait honoring the city's pre-Colonial culture.
Chris Pappan, a 50-year-old Native American portrait artist from Chicago, has been commissioned to create a portrait for City Hall representing the region's Indigenous, pre-Colonial culture and the settlement's origins as Naumkeag, the Indigenous word for "fishing place," prior to the founding of the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1629.
When the Salem settlement was established on the North River in 1626, it was called Naumkeag. Historical records frequently reference the Naumkeag people and put their homes along the northern banks of the river along modern-day Mason Street.
But beyond a couple of references on the walls and documents kept in storage, there's nothing at City Hall that recognizes Salem's place on Indigenous land. In contrast, portraits of white men line the walls of the City Council chambers, a point of contention for those who have called for greater diversity.
Julie Barry, Salem's public art planner, said Mayor Kim Driscoll pushed for a Naumkeag portrait to be commissioned and put on display in 2019.
"We started the process, and we put out a call for artists," Barry said. More than 60 people from across the country applied. "We didn't actually start reviewing applications until late 2020, and we put together a committee, a jury panel."
That panel included members of the Massachusett Tribal Council, who Barry said "were really the driving force behind this discussion. We wanted to make sure they felt that whoever was selected, the Indigenous people around Salem felt we were doing it appropriately and respectfully."
Based in Chicago, Pappen is an artist of Kanza, Osage and Lakota descent with a love for portraiture and an artistic style inspired by the Plains Native art tradition. He was selected from a field of four finalists and has the backing of the full Massachusett Tribal Council.
"Since first European contact, representation of Native American people has always been skewed, or we've always been misrepresented," Pappan said. "It's my duty as an artist — a Native American artist — to make sure my own people and other native people are represented in a truthful and dignified way."
That said, Pappan said he was "really surprised that they went with me." He doesn't have any real connections to the North Shore and Salem, he explained.
But his plans for the project — to work directly with tribal leaders and allow them to dictate the design, which he will then paint — are why he was selected, according to Barry.
The choice started with his "experience as a portrait artist specifically, experience painting people of Indigenous ancestry, as well as having Indigenous ancestry." Then, there was the project he was describing, Barry said.
"The way he spoke about how meaningful this commission was for him, and how important it would be to have an interactive dialog with the tribal community here... it just made him rise up," Barry said. "All of it really came together with the skill set, experience, knowledge, understanding, insight into the community, and representation of the community — Chris embodies that really wonderfully."
The commission is for $30,000, covered with money from the Witch House and Public Art Commission, according to Barry. The Witch House and Pioneer Village, through their director Elizabeth Peterson, have similarly ramped up work with the Massachusett tribe in recent years as Salem approaches its 400th anniversary in 2026.
Thomas Green, vice president of the Massachusett Tribal Council, said the tribe is "excited to work with such a talented artist. We are greatly appreciative to the residents of Salem for all the support we have received with this project.”
Driscoll, meanwhile, said Pappen's selection "will help bring a diversity of representation and history to City Hall through this portrait project. His works have appeared in collections, museums, and galleries across the nation celebrating, commemorating, and representing a cultural heritage too often unseen and unknown in America today."
The portrait is due to be painted starting this fall, with its final presentation expected sometime in early 2022. It remains unclear where the portrait will be displayed exactly, but officials have a general idea, according to Salem City Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth, chairperson of the council government services committee.
Early discussions targeted a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the council chambers that some felt should be replaced with a portrait of a Naumkeag leader, given his own history with indigenous culture, the Trail of Tears and Indian Removal Act, and more.
That said, current discussions are looking at adding the indigenous portrait to what's already hanging instead of installing it at the expense of another piece of history.
"The general will of the committee right now is they'd like to see the portrait come into City Hall's chambers and shuffle things," Hapworth said. "There's space to have that in a prominent place in council chambers — and our intention was to have it in council chambers, not any place in City Hall, because this is the spot where decisions are being made."
