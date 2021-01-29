BEVERLY — Civic leaders are decrying what they say are a spate of "hate symbols" appearing across Beverly in recent months.
"In the past month, we have received troubling reports of stickers, recruitment flyers, and most recently the display of a flag attributable to white-supremacy groups, including the Patriot Front and Three Percenters," city officials and community leaders said in a joint statement Friday afternoon.
"In the past six months, we have also witnessed vandalism to city stop signs with anti-Asian, anti-Black, and anti-Semitic messaging, and theft of Black Lives Matter flags from personal property," the statement continued.
The letter — intended to denounce hate symbols and inform residents of different ways to respond to these incidents — was signed by Mayor Michael Cahill; police Chief John LeLacheur; Abu Toppin, the city's new equity and diversity director; Rabbi Allison Adler; and Caja Johnson of the Beverly Human Rights Committee.
"This hate messaging seeks to intimidate, demean, and marginalize members of our beloved community," the letter said. "... We are committed to continuing to build a more diverse and inclusive community — one in which everyone feels safe, valued, and heard, no matter their race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, language, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, or abilities."
There were no further details immediately available from Beverly police Friday afternoon on the incidents mentioned in the letter.
Toppin, however, said small markings on stop signs have been "popping up" in recent weeks, along with stickers and recruitment flyers for the Patriot Front, a white supremacist group.
He and members of the Human Rights Committee were alerted to all this by community members, along with an incident where a person had a Three Percenters flag displayed in the back of their truck in the Shop & Shop parking lot on Elliott Street. The group is part of an anti-government militia, according to the Anti Defamation League.
"I think it was a pretty decently-sized flag, and some of the other stickers were...the Patriot Front recruiting material or advertisement type material that were posted on various places," Toppin said. "There were several people from the community who expressed concern, rightly so, about seeing these images and stickers and symbols across the city.
"The difficult thing about this is, if any of that material was on public property, I think there’s something that can be done in terms of removing that material. But when it’s on private property, it kind of falls under First Amendment protection, unfortunately. So there isn’t anything we can necessarily do," he said.
That's why the letter to the community, he noted, refers to guidance from the attorney general's office on what hate speech is and how hateful or offensive rhetoric alone may not necessarily violate the law. But the civic leaders stressed that hate speech is an extreme form of intolerance that, if left unchecked, can lead to actual hate crimes.
The letter listed some specific ways for residents to take action, educate themselves and others on hate symbols and speech, and report incidents to the proper authorities.
"The importance of this letter, in addition to letting people know what they can do in terms of reporting what they see, is letting folks know we’re unified, we’re making strides here in Beverly (on) inclusion and diversity," said Toppin, "and none of those symbols or recruiting materials are going to derail or impact what we’re trying to accomplish here."
He also noted the city recently formed an anti-racism task force, which he leads and which is looking at better understanding access and equity opportunities for underserved and disenfranchised populations in the community.
According to the ADL, the Patriot Front is a white supremacist group formed by disaffected members of Vanguard America, another white supremacist group, in September 2017, following a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The ADL says the group's symbols often feature an upright fasces — bound bundled sticks or rods with an axe inserted — surrounded by a circle of 13 stars or placed on the breast of an eagle similar to bald eagle imagery associated with the U.S. government.
Meanwhile, Three Percenters are anti-government extremists who are part of a militia movement dating to 2008, according to the ADL. The movement, the ADL says, is based on the false belief that only 3% of Americans fought against the British during the Revolutionary War, and similarly a dedicated band of patriots today can rise up to overthrow the government's alleged tyranny.
"The more that we’re coming together and taking ownership and investing in our community, the more that people are going to not want anything to tarnish that," Toppin said, "and people are going to look at these things and say, 'That’s not who we are, that’s not who we want to be, and that’s not welcome here.'"
Staff writer Dustin Luca contributed to this report.