Clad in masks and seated apart, Danvers Town Meeting OKs budget

DANVERS — The town held its Annual Town Meeting Monday night, following social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no tellers to take votes, and speakers were required to sanitize the microphone. Members wore masks and sat in folding chairs in evenly spaced rows that filled the Danvers High Field House.
Of 144 elected Town Meeting members, 117 showed up — more than enough to meet the quorum requirement of 75 members. The meeting lasted about two hours.
Moderator Patricia Fraizer read the 32 articles as quickly as possible, while Finance Committee Chairman C.R. Lyons fired off the Finance Committee recommendations. All the articles passed, and most did so with little discussion. The rest of the Finance Committee was asked to stay home to reduce the headcount at the meeting.
The meeting quickly passed the town's $118.8 million "conservative" operating budget (including water and sewer enterprise funds). The budget included more than $43.5 million for education, $6.85 million for the Police Department, $5.325 million for the Fire Department, $11.5 million for the DPW and $1.5 million for the Peabody Institute Library.
"How real is this budget and is this a placeholder budget?" asked Precinct 7 Town Meeting member Mark Zuberek, given the high rate of unemployment and the possibility that people won't be able to pay their taxes come the fall.
Dan Bennett, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said this was the budget for the next 12 months, and if cuts come down from the state as forecast, the town should be able to afford it.
Zuberek asked about the potential for setting a new tax rate given a possible reduction in property values.
"We do not know where we will be in November and December," Bennett said.
Zuberek also rose to talk on the Electric Division budget in Article 3.
"There is a cash balance that is kept on the books that is not returned to the taxpayers," said Zuberek, maintaining the division has $20 million in reserves while rates keep going up. He asked when there would be a credit to the ratepayers and residents for this amount.
Bennett said the retained earnings are for projects or to expand the grid and there is no plans to return the money.
The approximately $3 million appropriation for Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District on Maple Street, which represents a more than 20% increase from last year, prompted Precinct 5 Town Meeting member Rick Bettencourt to ask about concerns he had about possible budget deficits in general in future years.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said, for instance, the town has been able to reduce costs, including a redesign of employee health care plans a few years ago.
Essex Tech's assessment is based on enrollment. The town sends 182 students to the technical and agricultural school, about 15.7% of the school's total student enrollment. Bartha said a committee has formed at the school to come up with a better way to help communities predict both enrollment and the size of their assessments from year to year.
At the start of the meeting, Fraizer said she had asked Town Archivist Richard Trask to research the town's response to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Trask found there were 739 cases in Danvers; there have been 719 of COVID-19 as of June 19, according to the town's website.
Back then, no vehicles were allowed on public roads except for emergency vehicles, public gatherings ceased and schools were closed. In October 1918, Town Meeting appropriated $500 for the Board of Health for flu expenses. Historical records do not describe how Town Meeting was held. By December, cases of flu had ceased.
The meeting was also Town Clerk Joseph Collins' last Town Meeting after 52 years of service to the town in various capacities.
"I will deeply miss him and I treasure his friendship," Fraizer said.
||||