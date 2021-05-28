PEABODY — It could not have been a more perfect day for the Bishop Fenwick High School Class of 2021 to embark on the rest of their lives.
On a warm late May day, with a light breeze and silver-rimmed clouds sprinkled across sky, the 145 members of Bishop Fenwick’s 59th class strolled along the far sidelines of the high school stadium to tune of the traditional Pomp and Circumstance.
At the 50-yard line, they took a sharp right, then headed toward the reviewing stand on the far side of the field — melted into perhaps 450 chairs where they joined their parents and family for the ceremony.
Dean of Students David Dugan then opened with a call to order, The Star Spangled Banner by the Fenwick Concert Choir and the invocation by Father Michele Benetti.
Senior Class President Alexa Morgan Bettencourt expressed her gratitude and that of the class to those had helped them over the previous four years.
She thanked the many unnamed benefactors who helped, provided backup, and led them during their time at Fenwick. She thanked the faculty who urged, nudged, and guided them over that period; and she thanked her fellow students, who helped one another, supported each other when they were down, who comforted their friends and classmates when they cried, and gave them a helping hand when they needed it.
Salutatorian Samantha Jane Cahill talked of the many experiences the Class of ‘21 has shared over the years — experiences that have matured them, made them stronger, more sensitive and more aware of what is right and wrong in the world. Even the pandemic, she said, left the students better, stronger because of it.
“If we take all we learned here at Bishop Fenwick, we will each leave our own unique mark on the world.”
Principal Cecelia Marquez then named the recipients of the Bishop Benedict Joseph Fenwick Award to the two students who best embodied the ideals, principles and beliefs of the school: Jenna Barbara Durkin and Matthew Joseph Juneau.
Presented Thursday was the John J. Meehan Service Award, which was established in memory of the much-loved, longtime director of facilities at Fenwick, who died suddenly this spring. The award will be given each year at graduation to a member of the Fenwick community for their exemplary service the school and its students.
The recipient who best fit this description, according to students and faculty alike, by nearly universal acclaim, said Dugan, was school nurse Jenn Faragi .
In her valedictory address, Valedictorian Meghan Leigh Cabral stressed personal responsibility.
Following the valedictory address, Dugan presented the candidates for diplomas, but before doing so, he explained that it is a Bishop Fenwick tradition to present the graduates with two things — a diploma and a sunflower.
The diploma is self-explanatory, he said, but the sunflower, is revered by the Church because, throughout its life, it is always turned toward the light, a powerful reminder of how we should strive to direct our lives.
School President Thomas E. Nunan Jr. conferred the diplomas and Principal Marquez presented the sunflowers.
||||