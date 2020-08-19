"We'll sleep on Thanksgiving," Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons cracked in the middle of another busy day Tuesday.
Simons had just returned from setting up ballot drop boxes outside two of the city's fire stations; by the end of the week there will be two more outside the other two stations. She expected to be in her office until at least 8 p.m. and has been working seven days a week.
It's the same for Hamilton Town Clerk Carin Kale. But neither are complaining.
"People really want to vote and that's what's motivating me to work seven days a week," Kale said.
These are busy times for the area's town and city clerks, who are handling an unprecedented number of requests for mail-in ballots this year, preparing for first-ever early voting in a primary election, and dealing with heightening public anxiety over whether the U.S. Postal Service will safely get their ballots where they need to be amid talk of sorting equipment and mailboxes being carried off.
In Salem, the clerk's office staff - which has expanded to include a couple of paid temporary employees and a crew of volunteers - has so far handled more than 7,000 requests for mail-in ballots.
But in response to a decision by the secretary of state's office, Simons is also setting up in-person early voting hours next week at the City Hall annex.
The office also purchased the four drop boxes, at a cost of approximately $2,500 each, where voters can securely place their ballots. The locations were chosen because fire stations are staffed around the clock.
While Simons said she has no hesitation to recommend that voters mail their ballots - ballots mailed in Salem stay in Salem, she has been told - she understands the anxiety.
"This is just another option," she said. "We put them up because that was something the law allowed. Our goal is to make sure everybody that wants to vote can cast a ballot."
In Beverly, City Clerk Lisa Kent said the city had received close to 7,500 requests for vote-by-mail ballots. She said that already exceeds the number of Beverly residents who voted in the last state election two years ago.
"The numbers for this one (the Sept. 1 primary) are going to probably be the highest ever," Kent said.
Kent said the heightened attention on the election process this year has sparked interest among young people. Many younger voters have volunteered to help out at the polls on election day, she said, in part because older people are more susceptible to COVID-19.
"A lot of 20- and 30-year-olds are looking out for the elders," Kent said.
Swampscott Town Clerk Susan Duplin said that normally voter turnout in the state primary "is generally low." This year, however, she expects turnout to be higher "because of the convenience."
Some voters have already weighed in. In Danvers, acting Town Clerk Catherine Ellsworth said about 1,000 ballots of the 4,500 the town sent out have been returned.
"Our office has worked hard to turn around the initial flood of applications," Ellsworth said. "We are current as of today. The turnaround should only be a few days at this point in time."
While there is still sufficient time for voters to mail back their ballots, dropping it in the drop box located at the bottom of the stairs to Danvers Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St., or the payment drop box on the Sylvan Street side of the building would eliminate mailing time.
Hamilton's Kale said her office had more than 1,500 requests for vote-by-mail ballots, out of 5,500 registered voters in town.
Kale said volunteers have stepped forward to help her with the work, which she called "labor intensive." "The data maintenance, for good reason, is extremely demanding," she said.
