Clerks: Primary turnout doubled   

In Salem, the 2018 state primary drew out about 19% of the city's registered voters. The 2016 state primary saw a 9% turnout there.
But Tuesday's election garnered a 38% voter turnout — 25% by mail and 13% in person, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
The new mail-in voting option seems to have boosted voter turnout in Tuesday's primary across the North Shore. In Wenham, Town Clerk Dianne Bucco said turnout was close to 40% on Tuesday.
"There was definitely an upswing," Bucco said. "This was definitely higher, and I think the vote by mail helped. People really liked it."
In contrast, the 2016 state primary drew 9% of registered voters, while the 2018 primary saw a 20% turnout.
Many city and town clerks were still sifting through vote totals Wednesday, but there were a couple of general themes to what election officials said happened in Tuesday's contests. COVID-19 didn't keep people from voting, and more voters appear to have taken advantage of the new voting options available to them.
Simons noted that there were very few contested races in the 2016 state primary — the race for Essex County sheriff was the main contest — which explains the dismal turnout that September.
Tuesday's election, however, saw voters cast ballots in races for U.S. Senate and in the 6th Congressional District.
"It was a steady flow throughout the day," Simons said of Election Day, "more than I thought there would be."
Beverly, which also had a contested race for state representative, also saw 38% of voters cast ballots, "a pretty good turnout for a primary," City Clerk Lisa Kent said.
Peabody had a 35% turnout, "which is pretty darn good," City Clerk Allyson Danforth said.
"Our voters were comfortable. Poll workers were comfortable with all the arrangements we made," Danforth said. "Even though we were at new polling locations, everything worked out well."
Getting there, however, wasn't easy. Peabody's elections office, for example, was working "seven days a week, and many many hands (were needed) to make it happen," Danforth said. "Everything else has been on hold."
In Salem, "it took a lot of manpower and a lot of love to do this," Simons offered, "but we got it done."
There have been concerns nationally over whether the U.S. Postal Service could handle the influx of mail-in ballots. Before the state primary, Secretary of State William Galvin urged voters who were planning to vote by mail to drop their ballots off, to ensure they were received in time to be counted.
Both Simons and Danforth said the post office rose to the occasion.
"The Salem post office was awesome," Simons said. "We talked to them, talked to the supervisors there. We brought (ballots) down every day to the back, and they sent them right out from Salem. They didn't go to the processing center."
In Salem, five ballots arrived at City Hall on Wednesday. But all were postmarked outside of Salem on Tuesday, which Simons said indicates they were dropped in mailboxes outside of the city on Election Day and couldn't have possibly made it back to the Witch City in time to be counted.
A couple of ballots also arrived late in Peabody, which Danforth attributed to the same reason.
"We had people dropping (ballots) in the drop-box five minutes to eight," Danforth said, referencing voters bringing mail-in ballots in person to be counted. "I thought the post office did a great job, absolutely no complaints. They were delivering ballots when we needed them."
Now, officials are looking to November's general election, where turnout is expected to be robust.
"There's just a lot to keep track of," Bucco, the Wenham town clerk, said. "I can see my separate piles — my early vote by mail, early voting by person, absentee ballots. You have all these columns now, but I think I'm more ready for them, and it'll be easier in November because there will be just one ballot."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||