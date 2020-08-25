Front door in, back door out, and sanitizer in-between: Welcome to early voting under COVID-19.
Election officials on the North Shore say the slow to moderate turnout is providing a valuable test run for collecting ballots ahead of next week's state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Polls opened for early voting on Saturday, which also was the last day to register to vote in the primary. Early voting will continue through Friday, Aug. 28 with varying hours and locations in each city and town, given the need for social distancing due to the pandemic.
"Traffic-wise, we expected it to be low. It's a weekend in the summer and a state election (as opposed to a national contest), but we were surprised and got a lot," said Lisa Kent, Beverly's city clerk. "We were kind of busy all day, especially on Saturday. During the day, we averaged 30 an hour."
With 150 votes tallied Saturday and another 98 Sunday, Kent said voters entered City Hall to cast ballots two at a time.
"We only had two ballot stations set up. We gave them pens — the pens they keep, because we aren't reusing any pens," Kent said. "They'd vote and then go to the back of City Hall. Front door in, back door out."
Salem conducted early voting in the large first-floor meeting room at City Hall Annex, where four booths were cleaned between each vote. A fifth Automark booth was available for those who need assistance voting, and a sixth was specially set aside for voters who can't wear a mask, according to Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons.
"This is sort of a new adventure for us," Simons said, adding that 97 voted Saturday while 84 came out Sunday. "Then, today, we had 111. It's a little higher, but we've been pretty steady."
Simons added that the solid weather over the weekend likely kept early voters away until the workweek began.
"It was a beautiful weekend," she said. "Obviously, I'd like to see more people. There's still a lot of quiet time."
Overall, Kent said, voters were happy to take part in the heavily adjusted Election Day rituals.
"People were in good moods, happy that things were safe, and they felt very comfortable voting," she said. "On Saturday, the assistant city clerk was out in front of City Hall, and she welcomed people coming in and made sure they weren't going to come in more than two at a time. We had the two check-in tables checking people in with six-feet distance. We had all the precautions."
Interestingly, some election officials have already experienced voting amid the COVID-19 health crisis.
"We actually had our local elections in the end of June, in the midst of a global pandemic," said Dianne Bucco, Wenham town clerk. "We've actually test-driven our pandemic election plan really well, so we have it spaced out really well at the Buker School."
Things were quieter in Wenham than Beverly, however. Only about a dozen people voted "for all six hours we were open over the weekend," Bucco said. Another dozen had voted on Monday by the time Bucco was commenting early in the afternoon.
"We have more sanitizing going on. Things are spaced out a little bit more," she said. "But the goal of early voting is to allow people to have a little more space, so it isn't that much different than how I had it set up before."
Interestingly, Saturday also provided a slightly confusing setup for poll workers, as voter registration efforts wrapped up at the same time early voting started.
Bucco said nobody signed up Saturday to join Wenham's 2,864 registered voters, but Kent mentioned a half-dozen Beverly residents who registered to vote and then cast ballots before leaving City Hall on Saturday.
"That part was a little tricky, to make sure we got them registered," Kent said.
Once the state primary is out of the way next week, officials will start gearing up for an already heated general election on Nov. 3. In that case, the deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 24, according to the secretary of state's website. Early voting for that election will run from Oct. 17 to 30.
Kent said they'll likely run early voting differently for the general election.
"Where it's going to be a little bit busier, we may put a third person out for check-in," she said.
That said, preparations are working out well, according to Kent.
"We had three ready to go (Saturday) but we only put two out for safety reasons, and it worked out great," she said. "There was nobody standing in line for more than a couple minutes."
