Salem
Wednesday
Police responded to 122 Lafayette St. at 7:30 p.m. for a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher Lee McKee, 24, of 56 Margin St. McKee was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and with disorderly conduct.
At 10:15 p.m., officers were called to 12 New Liberty St., for an unwanted or undesirable guest.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 11:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 28 Hancock St., at 10:05 a.m., to take a report on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A larceny was reported, at 10:15 a.m., from 11 Dodge St.
At 10:40 a.m., the theft of a motor vehicle or motor vehicle plates was reported at 39 Perkins St.
Police were called to the vicinity of 73 North St., at 11:55 a.m., for a suspicious person.
Peabody
Wednesday
An Oak Leaf Way resident reported, at 11:20 a.m., that she was just scammed. An officer spoke with the resident and she had given no useful information to the scammer.
Police were called to the intersection of Lake and Newbury streets, at 12:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. Two parties were transported to a local medical facility and towing was notified. State police handled the incident.
Police were sent to 36 Keys Drive, at 5:15 p.m., for a report of three youths dressed in black and going from building to building attempting to gain access. The youths were harassing a resident of that address and they were advised by police.
A driver reported at 5:55 p.m., from the lot at Descenza Jewelers, 161 Andover St., that someone in a vehicle with Virginia plates had been following him since he was in Essex. The caller said that when he pulled into the Descenza parking lot, the vehicle pulled into the lot behind him, then fled.
Officers were sent to a Foster Street location after a caller reported that three juveniles had beat up another male, punching him repeatedly in the head. The caller said the victim was walking down Foster Street and the suspects were walking east on Main. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital by EMS, and the officers attempted to locate a 26-year-old named suspect at his Warren Street residence but he was gone. He will be summoned to court for attempted robbery and for assault and battery to collect a loan.
Police responded, at 8 p.m., to 38 Keys Drive, after a caller reported a loud disturbance and items being thrown around in an nearby apartment. Officers reported the disturbance was a child playing in the unit.
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of 110 Tremont St., at 6:35 p.m., for a car into a tree. There were no injuries, but the car, which had hit two other vehicles before being stopped by the tree, was towed. The, operator, a 24-year-old Peabody male, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller from Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., said she and her neighbor had been arguing, and the neighbor threatened her.
An officer was sent to 16 Evergreen Way, at 1:40 p.m., where he served two summonses in hand.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Forest and Newbury streets, at 2:35 p.m., to assist state police in searching for an operator involved in a crash. The female operator was describes as "a heavy set female, wearing a gray sweatshirt; and carrying a duffle bag, and she had fled on foot from the crash scene. The woman was located in a the vicinity of Lakeland Park Drive and was handed over the state police.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Amherst Road, at 4:15 p.m., for a person having a seizure.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Elliott and Rantoul streets at 6:30 for a missing and possibly stolen rear license plate, Mass. 2CKM59.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to a Spring Street address, at 2 a.m., for a possible domestic abuse case.
An officer was sent to 3 Scenna Road, at 9:45 a.m., for a possible computer fraud case.
Four cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Scenna Road, at 10 a.m., on a possible mental health issue, after a resident called to report that a neighbor seemed "off."
An officer was sent to to 2 Porter St., at 10:45 a.m., for two cars broken into overnight.
An officer went to 107 Brimbal Ave., at 11:05 a.m. to investigate a stolen identity involving a motor vehicle.
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 11:05 a.m., to a Chase Street address for a possible domestic argument and a party possibly armed with a knife.
An officer was sent to 39 Dodge St., at 11:45 a.m., for a con game or a swindle.
Another officer was sent to 12 Roundy St., at 11:50 a.m., to look into a similar issue.
A Water Street party reported at 3:20 p.m., that their information had been used by someone fraudulently applying for unemployment in their name,
At 4:20 p.m., two cruisers responded to 24 Chase Street., after a person reported she could hear screaming.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 180 Newbury St., at 6 p.m., to help settle a dispute over a leased parking spot.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Collins and Sylvan streets, at 7:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
A Sylvan Street resident called police, at 11:05 p.m., to complain about loud snow-plowing.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the Danvers Transfer Station, 3 East Coast Road to speak with an employee who said a former employee was making threats.
Police were sent to the vicinity of High and Purchase streets for loose puppies.
Medical aid was sent to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 8:30 p.m., for an overdose.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 90 Poplar St., at 9:05 a.m., for a party attempting to steal recycling
Police were called to Marshall's, 100 Independence Way, at 3:25 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were called to 25 Vaughan Place, at 2 p.m., for a vehicle that had struck a flagpole on the property and kept on going.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:40 p.m., to a Humphrey Street address for a well-being check on a 20-year-old male. His mother requested had assistance, saying he was missing earlier and is now lethargic and not acting normally.
||||