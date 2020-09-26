Swampscott
Thursday
An unemployment benefit scam was reported by a Rockland Street resident at 9:27 a.m.
A Lexington Avenue resident reported an unemployment benefit scam at the police station at 10:28 a.m.
A "suspicious" man circling the area of Stetson and Suffolk avenues at 1:34 p.m. turned out to be a contractor.
A Loring Avenue resident reported a possible case of identity fraud at 2:48 p.m.
A Winshawn Road resident reported that someone stole a leaf blower from her landscaper at 3:11 p.m.
A Stetson Avenue resident reported at 5:56 p.m. that their information was used in an unemployment fraud.
A caller reported hearing nine gunshots near the Middle School at 7:09 p.m. The sound turned out to be from fireworks.
A caller from a Paradise Road address reported to police that he had been assaulted by two men, one of them with a gun, at 9:23 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
An Elm Street resident reported an unemployment claim fraud at 11:29 a.m.
A business on Pleasant Street reported a shoplifting in progress at 12:14 p.m. The shoplifter left minutes later. The caller told police that the man steals a newspaper each day and asked police to press charges.
A Gerald Road resident reported unemployment claim fraud at 12:26 p.m.
A woman jogging in the area of Green Street and West Shore Drive reported at 7:32 p.m. that a boxy white vehicle was following her for about 15 minutes. She was offered a ride home by police, but declined. Police called back to check that she made it home safely.
A resident of West Shore Drive called at 8:11 p.m. to complain about loud music. Police said it was coming from Salem.
Peabody
Friday
Officers were sent to the Leather City Commons, a park on Lowell Street, at 1:20 a.m. for a report of a man playing a saxophone. The man agreed to stop for the night.
Salem
Thursday
A fraud or scam was reported at 6:54 p.m. on Highland Avenue.
Natanael Pacheco Ponte, 19, of Lynnfield, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a class D substance, driving without a license and failure to yield. The arrest was made at 9:59 p.m.
Friday
Violation of a harassment order was reported at 9:06 a.m. on Prince Street.
A fraud or scam was reported on Mall Street at 9:45 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Washington Street at 10:38 a.m. and another was reported on Lemon Street at 12:18 p.m. A third was reported on Pope Street at 2:14 p.m.
