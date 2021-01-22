BOSTON — Lawmakers are revisiting a sweeping climate change proposal vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month, setting the stage for a possible clash over provisions of the bill the governor rejected.
A key element of the bill would commit the state to a "net-zero" limit on greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in part by setting new statewide limits every five years.
If approved, it would be the most ambitious timeline for reduced carbon emissions in the country.
Baker, who supported a majority of the bill's provisions, said he was forced to "pocket veto" the measure because lawmakers approved it on the final day of the legislative session, which meant he couldn't return the bill with proposed revisions.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said the measure has been refiled as previously approved, and they expect to "act with urgency" by bringing it up for a vote early in the two-year session, which just got underway.
"We must combat climate change while also maintaining a thriving economy and expanding the housing stock that will ensure future, sustainable growth," the two Democrats said in a statement. "The legislation sent to the governor showed how it can be done."
The original measure passed with near-unanimous and bipartisan support in the House and Senate, suggesting lawmakers have enough votes to override another veto.
Baker, who has made climate change a key part of his agenda, has released his own plan to reach "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions, in which the state limits greenhouse gas emissions, shifts to green energy sources and invests in programs to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, over the next three decades.
In his veto message, Baker said the bill could impact sectors of the economy still struggling amid the economic fallout of the pandemic.
An example is a provision that would require cities and towns to adopt a new "net-zero building code." Baker said that could halt housing construction at a time when the state is trying rekindle the industry to address a housing shortage.
He also raised concerns with the Legislature's more ambitious carbon reduction timeline for 2030, calling it unnecessary and too costly.
Baker's veto drew criticism from environmental groups, which called on lawmakers to quickly revisit the measure.
"We cannot go back to the drawing board after two years spent crafting what would have been the strongest climate bill in the nation," the group Environment Massachusetts said in a statement. "Stalling these critical advances is excruciating, particularly when there is vigorous agreement between the Legislature and the administration on most of the key elements."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
