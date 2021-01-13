Clooney scouts Ipswich location for new film  

IPSWICH — It's not every day that George Clooney walks through your door. But on Monday, he had a particular reason for stepping in to Marcorelle's Fine Wine and Beer on Central Street.
Drew Marc-Aurele, the owner of the family business, had been in touch with a location scout for an upcoming film Clooney is directing. So Clooney and some of the production and film crew stopped in Monday for a visit.
"It kind of brings a little excitement to town," said Leah Smith, the store manager and Marc-Aurele's daughter, on Tuesday. "We believe we got the thumbs-up yesterday that the location may be used in the film."
It's unclear at this point if that may be just the exterior or actually inside the store, she said. "We haven't gotten any other details yet."
Smith said she's not sure if other locations around town are being considered as well, but her understanding is they are scouting other North Shore sites for the film, which is based on a book, "The Tender Bar: A Memoir."
The memoir, published in 2005, is a coming-of-age story by J.R. Moehringer about his experiences growing up in Long Island, seeking out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.
Variety reported in July that Clooney was in negotiations with Amazon Studios to direct and produce the film adaptation. Last month, Ben Affleck was reported to be in negotiations to star in the film. The script was written by William Monahan.
The Ipswich town manager's office, on Tuesday, had heard that Clooney and company may have been in town to scout some locations, but there was no official contact or film permit application yet.
||||