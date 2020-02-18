BEVERLY — When Dan Driscoll is asked how many people he has helped as a volunteer genealogy researcher at Beverly City Hall over the years, he glances down at his record book and comes up with a startlingly specific answer.
"10,441 searches as of this morning," he said on Tuesday.
After a recent proposal by Gov. Charlie Baker that would limit the public's access to vital records, Driscoll is wondering if his days of helping out are coming to an end.
Baker has proposed new regulations that would restrict access to birth, death and marriage certificates. Death certificates from the last 50 years, and birth and marriage certificates from the last 90 years, could only be accessed by a person seeking his own records, or by his attorney, parent, guardian or "personal representative," according to the proposal. The restrictions would not apply to older records.
That would seem to leave out a guy like Driscoll and many of the people he has helped since he started volunteering 24 years ago.
"They're going to make those people very, very unhappy," Driscoll said.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which said it is handling media inquiries on the vital records proposal, said the new rules are intended to prevent identity theft. In a statement, Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel said the public "may be surprised to know that Massachusetts' laws concerning vital records allow unfettered access to birth, marriage and death certificates without people's knowledge or authorization."
The plan has drawn opposition from the New England Historic Genealogical Society, which is based in Boston. In a letter to the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, the organization said the restrictions would limit public access to information that is used to "teach families about their own history and to add to the collective historical knowledge of our Commonwealth and the diverse groups of people who now call it home."
Driscoll, 90, has been helping people find vital records at Beverly City Hall since 1996. He said he began looking into his family's history when he retired, and after a couple of trips to City Hall he was asked by the city clerk if he wanted to help others do the same.
"She got out a big folder that was about 3 inches thick and was filled with backed-up requests," Driscoll said. "Some people had been waiting four or five years. She said, 'We don't have time to dig out old books.'"
Driscoll said people seek out the records for a variety of reasons. They might be looking for information on their family's medical history at the request of a doctor and want to examine their grandfather's death certificate for the cause of death. Just last week, Driscoll received a letter from a woman from the United Arab Republic trying to find out where her great-grandfather was buried. Driscoll found out he was buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem.
Driscoll volunteers for the work every Monday. He looks up the records in the "vaults" in City Hall, including one in the basement. He said the record books date back to the mid-1600s.
"I get a lot of nice thank-you notes over the years from people who say, 'You helped a lot,'" he said.
In opposing Baker's proposal, the New England Historic Genealogical Society said the restrictions would not end access to vital records because the data is widely available on the internet, in most cases for a fee from commercial businesses. The organization said there are better ways to protect personal privacy and identity theft than restricting access to vital records "that are already in the public domain and have been for centuries."
Driscoll said he does not know how Baker's proposal, if it becomes law, would impact him. The Department of Public Health said the state's public health council will develop regulations that specify the levels of access to vital records for the general public, including genealogists, historians and journalists.
For now, Driscoll said he's planning do what he's been doing at City Hall "as long as I'm able to get there."
"It's my home away from home," he said.
