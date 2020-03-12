DANVERS — Amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, town offices and schools have closed through Friday, March 20, and North Shore Community College has decided to extend its spring break an extra week.
Public schools in Peabody, Salem and Beverly were also closed on Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
Danvers has become a microcosm of how the outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus has shut down major sporting events, collegiate and high-school tournaments, Broadway shows and even Disneyland in California, while many colleges and universities move their courses online.
Town Manager Steve Bartha's press release said the town may have had a presumptive case of COVID-19, but about 15 minutes after it was issued, he said the town's interim director of public health, Mark Carleo, got word that the test came back negative. The person who had been in self quarantine plans to continue with that.
Bartha wrote residents not only as a town manager, but as a "resident, a parent, and a husband who, just like many of you, feels at times confused and overwhelmed by what is happening right now as a result of the coronavirus outbreak."
"Like you, I have many more questions than answers right now about what all of this means, and that is likely to remain the case for a while, but you should know that your local leaders are meeting daily to discuss the latest available information and guidance from State and Federal Agencies, public health professionals, the CDC, and the World Health Organization," he wrote, mirroring statements from other North Shore communities like Salem and Peabody.
It's also likely that there may be more undetected cases in town, Bartha said.
Bartha, a father of two young children who lives in town, said the town's public safety, public health, electric division and social services officials have been meeting daily about the coronavirus outbreak.
"The messaging is we need to take this seriously but we don't need to panic," he said.
While the schools and town offices are closed, Bartha said the town will continue to provide essential services, including food delivery and grab-and-go lunches for students.
If the schools and town offices require lengthier closures, Bartha said they will communicate that prior to next Friday. The town will have a skeleton crew at Town Hall on Sylvan Street to answer phones, but the building will be locked. The budget hearing scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.
Danvers Superintendent Lisa Dana said there have been no presumptive cases of COVID-19 involving Danvers students or staff, with the school closing taken "out of an abundance of caution."
"This closing includes all athletics as well as extracurricular/after school activities and events," Dana said in a statement to parents. "During this time away from school, the Department of Public Works will be taking proactive steps and completing a deep cleaning of all school buildings. We will continue to communicate additional information over the coming days."
North Shore Community College announced Thursday it is extending spring break to include next week.
Students are not expected to return to campus until Monday, March 23. This also means the last day of classes will move from May 4 to May 11. The college is also putting a stop to work-related travel and all student and employee college and sponsored travel has been canceled through April 30. The college is also discouraging international travel by students, and prohibiting large gatherings on campus, among other moves.
Other steps
Other communities are also taking steps to prepare for an escalation of COVID-19 diagnoses.
In Peabody, a city of 53,000, health officials have increased surveillance of infectious disease through the state Department of Public Health's MAVEN system, according to a statement from Mayor Ted Bettencourt's office.
Bettencourt announced late Thursday that schools would be closed, and there were no cases of COVID-19 in Peabody.
"With staff and students home for the day tomorrow, enchanced cleaning operations will continue at all schools and the school administration building. The closure will also provide time for our leadership team to create a contingency plan in the event of an extended closure," Bettencourt said in a message to the school community.
The schools have increased surveillance in public and private schools and "enhanced cleaning protocols in public buildings," among other measures.
However, the schools are putting in place social distancing measures to make sure schools stay open.
According to a statement from interim Superintendent Marc Kerble, from March 13 to April 26, all in-state and out-of-state field trips, parent conferences, open houses, sporting events, plays, musicals and family nights will be canceled. Kindergarten registration days will be held as planned and after school programs will continue.
Essential services
The city's Peter A. Torigian Senior Center is open for essential services, however, public programs, activities, classes and events there have been canceled. Hot lunch will be served Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room.
If the center were to close, transportation services would continue for essential appointments, such as routine doctor's visits. Those who show signs of a cough or fever will be advised to find another means of transportation.
Salem Public Schools and the Community Life Center will be closed on Friday, and all programs at the senior center are canceled. There will be no meals at the center, but Meals on Wheels for seniors who are homebound will continue, and rides for essential appointments will also be provided.
The city is also canceling or postponing large gatherings for at least two weeks, including the Book Swap and Repair Cafe. A number of meetings next week have also been canceled. You can check salem.com/news for specific announcements. The city did not have any presumptive or confirmed positive cases of coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Beverly schools were closed on Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a ConnectED message to parents from Superintendent Sue Charochak. She advised staff and students to stay at home while the schools are deep cleaned and the schools' leadership team comes up with a contingency plan in case of an extended closure.
Mirroring the closure of Salem Public Schools, Salem Academy Charter School were also closed on Friday. Swampscott schools and Marblehead Community Charter Public School also called off classes.
