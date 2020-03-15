SALEM — The North Shore's response to the COVID-19 threat continued throughout the weekend, with officials urging residents to take precautions and follow recommendations to avoid large crowds, work from home if possible and self-quarantine under certain circumstances.
But not everyone can follow all of that guidance, and with schools closing for at least two weeks in many communities, many workers will now also face child-care issues.
With those concerns in mind, the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has started a COVID-19 Family Support Fund, which will assist families in ways that are similar to the fund set up for families and individuals affected by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018.
The non-profit will work with local community organizations and local governments to provide flexible cash assistance, such as help with rent or child care, said Sarah Bartley, a spokeswoman for United Way Massachusetts Bay.
“In Massachusetts, two in five workers lack sufficient savings to withstand a sudden loss in wages,” said Michael Durkin, United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley president and CEO. “With public events, schools and workplaces shuttering as the pandemic unfolds, hourly, low-wage workers will experience unprecedented financial hardship. The problem is acute for hospitality workers, retail workers, and other hourly workers, many living paycheck to paycheck, with no clear options for recouping lost wages.”
The closure of schools will also affect thousands of children who receive subsidized school meals. And families with children home from school will potentially face added costs for childcare if a parent is unable to work remotely from home.
"Those are the people we're still most concerned about," said Bartley. "People start losing hours, losing tips, losing wages when workplaces are shut down," or people stop dining out or going to entertainment venues.
"We had folks reaching out to ask 'How can we help?' so we wanted to react quickly," said Bartley.
Donations can be made at https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
United Way's 2-1-1 system is also partnering with Massachusetts Department of Public Health to provide information and resources to residents who may need assistance or who have questions.
Beverly closes public buildings
In Beverly, city officials have opted to close all public buildings for at least two weeks, said Mayor Mike Cahill. Besides the city's schools, that means that City Hall, the Beverly Public Library and the Senior Center will be closed, and Cahill said fire stations will be locked. Police will still be available for emergencies, but won't be handling things like routine permit requests. Public meetings will also be canceled.
Instead, he is encouraging residents to call, go online or use traditional mail to interact with the city during the next two weeks.
"What we'll do is re-evaluate in two weeks," said Cahill. "Our goal is to break the chain in transmission. We know this is a critical time. The infectious disease experts have made it clear that this is a critical time."
While some communities and agencies are relying on people to voluntarily stay away from public buildings if they show symptoms, Cahill said he's concerned by reports that at least some of the transmission of the virus is through contact with people who have no symptoms.
"That says to us that extreme social distancing is the right thing to do," said Cahill.
Cahill said officials are encouraging neighbors to look out for each other, even if that means it's through a closed door. "Even though we're not supposed to be physically connecting in the way we're used to, we want people to check on their neighbors, particularly people who are older or living alone," said the mayor.
The school department will still prepare breakfasts and lunches for students that will be available for pickup at each facility as well as several other location.
Anyone used to paying their tax bills or doing other business with the city in person can use a drop-box located at the rear entrance to City Hall, Cahill suggested. But he recommends using the phone or mail if possible.
Salem
Schools in Salem are closed but as of Sunday, public buildings were expected to remain open, with city officials asking anyone with any flu-like or coronavirus symptoms, including fever, runny nose and severe cough, people who have actually been diagnosed or who have had contact with anyone diagnosed with coronavirus, anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine and anyone who has been in a "level 3" country in the past 14 days or who live with or have had close contact with someone who has.
State courts
After an employee at Salem's Ruane Judicial Center reported last Tuesday that she had socialized with a person who later tested positive for the virus, court officials took several steps, including having the worker self-quarantine immediately for two weeks and having the offices where she worked in Salem and Lawrence cleaned.
As of Sunday the worker has not been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Essex County Clerk of Courts Thomas Driscoll.
However, out of what officials are calling an abundance of caution, offices in the building will be closed on Monday, and people with business at the court are being advised to call on Tuesday or contact their attorney.
Driscoll also took the unusual step Sunday of responding to a post on social media by a former Salem city councilor who served on a jury at the courthouse last week, in which she appeared to have misinterpreted the judge's remarks to mean that the worker had been diagnosed. That then led to a report on a news aggregation website, later taken down, with a headline urging residents to "bunker down."
Statewide, officials have taken steps to reduce the number of people coming into and out of the state's 99 courthouses, including canceling all civil and criminal jury trials, as well as eviction proceedings, through at least April 21. Lawyers and others who have pending cases are being told to contact the court to reschedule hearings in those cases until May when possible.
The courts had already issued an order Friday restricting people with symptoms or who may have been exposed from entering court buildings.
In some cases, the courts will expand the use of videoconferencing to allow cases involving defendants who are being held in custody on bail to continue moving forward, officials said. Under the constitution, defendants have the right to a speedy trial.
"These standing orders will triage court business to substantially reduce the need for people to come into courthouses," said Erika Gully-Santiago, a spokewoman for the state trial court in a press release Saturday.
The state's courts serve approximately 40,000 people a day, said Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey.
“Our priority is to significantly reduce the number of people who come into our courts, especially in large group settings, by reducing the number of matters the court will hear and by increasing the number of matters that the court will resolve through video and telephone conferences," said Carey.
The courts are also encouraging the use of electronic filing, making court fees or other costs online, and are allowing individuals to defer payments until May 4 if they do not have that capability
