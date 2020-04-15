PEABODY — A Methuen nightclub is being accused in a lawsuit of serving too much alcohol to a patron who went on to kill both himself and a Peabody woman, and left a Peabody man in critical condition in a head-on crash on Route 1 in Saugus last August.
The children of William and Evelyn Pinto say in the complaint, filed in Salem Superior Court Tuesday, that Luis Gallego IV was at Elixir Hookah Lounge in the hours before the crash, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Police say Gallego was driving south in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred.
Gallego, 29, a U.S. Army veteran and reservist who had served a tour in Afghanistan, was killed, as was Evelyn Pinto, 48, a Sunday school teacher. William Pinto has been left incapacitated by his injuries; one of his children now acts as his guardian, according to the suit.
The family’s attorney, Robert Mazow, said in the complaint that he will seek to add Evelyn Pinto as an additional plaintiff and Gallego as a defendant once their estates have gone through the process of probate.
The suit seeks damages for negligence, negligent training and loss of consortium from the club.
A manager of the Methuen club, Nelson De Vasconcellos, said the club denies over-serving Gallego. “He only bought one drink and one bottle (of Champagne) for a group of six people,” said De Vasconcellos. He also said Gallego left the club at closing time, at least 90 minutes before the crash, and did not appear intoxicated.
Under Massachusetts law, bars, restaurants and other businesses that sell alcohol can be held liable if they are found to have “over served” alcohol to a patron, or to an underage person, who goes on to hurt someone else.
