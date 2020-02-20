SWAMPSCOTT (AP) — A Massachusetts youth hockey coach facing sexual assault charges has been suspended, officials said.
Tyson Dion, 46, of Swampscott, was charged with four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.
Kevin Kavanagh, executive director of Massachusetts Hockey, said Dion was suspended from his volunteer coaching position at Marblehead Youth Hockey on Tuesday, The Daily Item reported on Wednesday.
District attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said the charges are not related to Dion's coaching position.
Dion was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Feb. 7, and his bail was set at $5,000. He was ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 16, with the exception of his two sons. Dion was also ordered to surrender his passport, which he turned in to the court on Feb. 10.
Kimball said her office would not be releasing details of the case and had requested that the case be sealed "to protect the victim."
Lynn District Court Judge Cesar Archilla had granted a motion by prosecutors seeking impoundment of "victim information" in the case on Feb. 7.
The court's acting clerk magistrate, Brian Sulllivan, said he sealed all of the case documents that contained information about the victim, because his office was not given a copy that had been redacted by police or the district attorney's office. The case also does not show up on a public case index.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 13, Kimball said.
Dion's attorney, Frank Sanchez, declined to comment.
