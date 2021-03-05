DANVERS — Nearly 350 community members signed up for the first Farmers to Families free food box distribution held Wednesday at North Shore Community College’s Danvers campus.
Each food box, available to any families in need, held 32 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat products.
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will continue to hold bi-monthly Farmers to Families free food box distributions. Participants must register in advance at mmsfi.org. The next food box distribution will take place on Wednesday, March 17.
