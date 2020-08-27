Montserrat College will rent out The Cabot theater as a classroom. Endicott College has turned its on-campus hotel into a residence hall. Gordon College is urging students to remain in the "Gordon bubble." And Salem State University is warning of the possibility of suspension or dismissal.
Those are among the many steps being taken by local colleges as they prepare for the return of thousands of students to campuses during the coronavirus pandemic. Stories of returning college students causing outbreaks of COVID-19 have been in the news over the last couple of weeks, but officials at colleges on the North Shore say they are doing everything they can to keep students safe on campus and make sure they follow the rules whenever they venture into local communities.
"It's been a big push on my part to remind everyone that they're not just Montserrat students, they're part of the community in Beverly and Salem," Montserrat College of Art President Kurt Steinberg said. "By not complying there will be consequences."
Steinberg said Montserrat, a college of about 400 students in downtown Beverly, has the advantage of being a small school and owning or leasing most of its student housing, which gives the college more control. Montserrat took two residence halls off-line to use as an isolation center for students who test positive. It has rented five apartments on Rantoul Street in order to reduce the number of students in existing dorms.
Steinberg said students living off-campus will be part of the same testing regimen that applies to students living on campus.
"As a small institution we've literally had one-on-one conversations with every single student," he said. "We've talked them through everything."
Steinberg said Montserrat's average class size is 13 students, and its biggest class is 20. The college is renting the 800-seat Cabot theater for the fall semester to hold those larger classes.
At Salem State, the school sent a letter to all students on Tuesday about following safety guidelines both on and off campus and warning them about the consequences of not doing so. The university has also invited neighbors to a webinar on Wednesday night to discuss the school's plans.
Salem State's residence halls will be at roughly 54% of its typical capacity, with one student per room, according to the school. About a third of all classes will be held in person, with the rest remote-only.
Ward 5 City Councilor Josh Turiel said he hasn't heard much from neighbors regarding concerns over Salem State's reopening. He attributed that in part to the fact that the school is "pretty proactive" in communicating their plans to the community.
"I can't tell definitively if every dot is dotted and every 'T' is crossed, but they seem to have a good plan," Turiel said. "All of these small and medium-sized colleges, especially here in the Northeast, probably have an easier job ahead of them than a lot of these really large state colleges with 20,000 to 30,000 students on the premises."
Endicott College in Beverly will have about 2,800 students living on campus, according to Brian Cain, the college's vice president for communications and marketing. The Wylie Inn and Conference Center on campus has been turned from a hotel into a residence hall. Thirty-eight students will live in off-campus apartments on Rantoul Street.
Cain said the off-campus students will be tested more frequently than those living on campus.
"We're asking all students to limit their off-campus travel," Cain said.
At Gordon College in Wenham, spokesman Rick Sweeney said the "vast majority" of students are required to live on campus. They have been advised to remain on campus as much as possible, especially in the first few weeks as everyone adjusts to the new experience, he said.
"What students used to lament as the 'Gordon bubble' is actually our strength in this pandemic," Sweeney said in an email. "We have been communicating to students extensively over the last few weeks in prepping for their return that it will take a shared commitment to health and safety protocols to have a successful semester on campus."
