Columbus Ave. seawall snared on legal issue

SALEM — The project to repair a seawall critical to the Salem Willows and Juniper Point neighborhoods is at the so-called “5-yard line,” with a legal dispute over the remaining issue keeping the work from reaching the end zone.
The Willows Flood Control Advisory Committee held its monthly meeting last week at Winter Island to explore the importance of the wall, and the project to replace it that has so far extended for five years and outlasted a handful of flooding events, as recent as December 2022.
The committee invited Salem’s four at-large councilors to discuss and learn about work to rebuild the seawall along Columbus Avenue. With a high-profile council meeting on rank choice voting taking place at the same time, only one was able to turn out: Ty Hapworth. He was joined by Deborah Duhamel, Salem’s acting city engineer following the resignation of Dave Knowlton. State Sen. Joan Lovely and Barbara Warren, executive director of Salem Sound Coastwatch, also attended.
The project — a $1.5 million effort to rebuild the roughly 450-foot wall and increase its height by up to 3 feet — has seen little movement since last fall. It became snagged on a legal dispute centering on the true end of the wall, where the residential portions of the wall begin at 44 Columbus Ave. and 30 Bay View Ave.
If the residential portions of the wall remain unimproved, a storm surge hitting the wall will then go where the wall ends — directly on the first abutting properties to not have been improved. That caused one direct-abutting owner to reject a proposal to fix the wall on his land through a “betterments” program, after it was determined it would cost the property owner about $400,000 of his own money, even after the city’s help, to improve only 90 feet of wall.
Complicating that further is a lack of clarity on who owns the wall on the Bay View Avenue property. Records tied to the century-old wall’s construction have so far remained elusive, leaving the legal boundaries of the wall a mystery as one of those abutters — Guy Ford, at 30 Bay View Ave. — notes that the wall’s appearance doesn’t change as it continues on his land. It’s the same wall, he argues, and he’d be expected to pay the market price of a condo to improve it — and that’s with the city’s help.
Otherwise, the water will just flood those two abutting properties and continue on down the line. The ocean will get around the wall and potentially strand the Juniper Cove community beyond it.
Attendees at the meeting asked several questions of Duhamel, who wasn’t completely familiar with the project given her recent appointment. That caused Hapworth to step in and defend her.
“Dave (Knowlton) had brought the ball to the 5-yard line, and right now, we’re running up against a legal issue the city solicitor is trying to work through,” Hapworth said.
“The city has shown lots of willingness to work on this and desire to get this done, and you all have shown that too. But as is often the case, we’re in a legal complication, and I think we can move past that. There’s a will on all sides to get this done.”
“We need more transparency,” interjected Mike Robbins, a neighborhood resident leading the presentation.
“To have this going on since November 2022 to now, to have no actions, is unforgivable.”
Robbins pressed further, saying he wasn’t trying to assign blame for the project’s delays; instead, he said, the goal was to articulate that “failure is not an option.”
“The wall is crumbling. How many more times do we need to say it?” Robbins said. “Our frustration is getting to the point now where ... what else can we do?”
“The frustration right now is the rights to get into the two properties,” Hapworth said, “because you can’t build a wall without the two tie-ins.”
On Friday, City Solicitor Beth Rennard confirmed that the project is wrapped up on the engineering end and now simply waiting for the legal dispute to resolve.
“We’ve explored the option of betterments,” Rennard said. “That didn’t seem like it was workable for the abutters, because all it does is that the city pays the bill, divides it up, and you put it on your tax bill. It’s still an extraordinarily high number.
“At this point, we’re exploring our options,” Rennard continued. “Mr. Ford, to repair the wall in front of his property, would require us to access his property, so we’re looking at legally what we can do to gain access.”
