SALEM — The soon-to-open Hampton Inn at the end of Washington Street is a unique building downtown. Three wings differentiate a two-to-one ratio of hotel rooms to apartments, and a three-story garage in the middle of it all has ground-level entrances on each level.
Then there are four retail and restaurant spaces facing one part of Washington Street, but there’s no current plan for tenants given the ongoing pandemic.
Sean Riley, president and CEO of Maine Course Hospitality Group, stood inside a two-bedroom apartment on Wednesday afternoon. The front door in the unit technically was on the third floor of the building, but still just a handful of stone steps directly onto Washington Street as it heads up toward Lafayette. Apartments further down the street have even fewer steps. But around the corner on the other side of Washington Street — across the street from Riley Plaza — the hotel portion of the building begins on the ground floor.
This is a consequence of building a large project with two completely separate operations into the side of a hill with streets all around.
“The whole project was difficult because you have such a difference in where everything is,” Riley said. “Up the other side of Washington, you have two steps to worry about, then the ground level by Starbucks (off of Dodge Street) is nice and flat... But then you have Dodge Court. Now we have different access for all of the parking, and it makes it appealing because of all the differences.”
Project plans for the site took several years to come to fruition. By 2016, it was announced that the hotel would be a Hampton Inn franchise, a brand owned by Hilton. The property itself is owned by Dodge Street LLC while the hotel is managed by Maine Course Hospitality Group.
Construction began in October 2018 and the final beam was installed last August. It pairs 113 hotel rooms — 63 with king-size beds, 50 with double queens — with 56 apartments, a majority of which are two-bedroom units. There are also 11 single-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units.
Currently, the apartments and hotel rooms are slated to be finished in September. But the uncertain climate of construction under COVID-19 and the day-to-day issues that may arise with such a large project has the company holding off on taking reservations for anything before Nov. 1, according to Riley.
“We aren’t taking any chances,” he said. “We don’t want to tell someone who wants to do a wedding or something, ‘Sorry, we’re not ready for you.’ Once we’re open, we’ll take reservations.”
But overall, he said, construction hasn’t been greatly affected by the pandemic.
“The only reason we could keep this project going is because it’s partially residential. That’s an essential service, critical infrastructure,” Riley said. “We’ve had a couple people who’ve said, ‘We know someone who got (COVID),’ and a couple guys said, ‘We don’t want to come in this week,’ and we have to adapt to that. We’ve been fortunate.”
Serving an uncertain market
Opening the doors will be a different challenge — especially because nobody knows what the industry will look like once Hampton Inn can start booking rooms.
It’s a similar issue felt across town at the Hawthorne Hotel, where the historic hotel reopened in June to serve a very diminished and nervously traveling market. As time has gone on, the tourism draw of Salem has shown itself, according to hotel general manager Claire Kallelis.
“Predominantly, we’re talking the New England states and tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and such since we reopened,” Kallelis said. “This was before the mandate.”
Effective Aug. 1 under Gov. Charlie Baker’s most recent order, anyone coming into Massachusetts from outside that Northeast area must quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID test, or else face a fine. This comes as much of the rest of the country sees a big surge in COVID-19 cases. Since the announcement, hotel guest reservations have shifted, and the amount of guests coming from at-risk states has decreased from roughly 30 to 20% Kallelis said.
Still, the market could see a boom.
“With the restrictions on travel, it has been difficult for guests — and people are canceling, and some people will take advantage of it, because people can get in,” Kallelis said. “And if there’s no school in the fall, that may change as well — and people may continue to go out with families when they normally wouldn’t.”
While COVID hasn’t stopped the Hampton Inn project from moving forward, it has often made resources tough to get, according to Josh Smith, general manager of Salem’s Hampton Inn.
“There were different delays in various deliveries based off of those companies having limited staff themselves or people on furloughs,” Smith said. “Availability of inventory, even like cleaning supplies, certain types of products that are Hilton-mandated to use, were delayed in shipping... Now it’s slowly trickling in.”
But that’s for a hotel that isn’t ready to open. As far as getting the project to a ribbon-cutting, all the hotel can do is keep up with the standards for business, changing week to week.
“As of right now, with everything changing, we’re going to follow whatever the guidelines are,” Smith said. “Staff is going to be trained on how to clean the rooms based on Hilton’s standards and state guidelines... However they change, we’ll adjust and continue onward.”
