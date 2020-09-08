Not all events lend themselves to the big online pivot that's marked the COVID-19 shutdown. Fortunately, literary events do. And for authors whose in-person book tours were, like everything else, suddenly cancelled by the pandemic, this week's Salem Literary Festival is a silver lining to an otherwise promotionless cloud, says festival organizer Diane Stern.
"Back in March we had some moments, some drama," says Stern, a Salem Athenaeum trustee. "'Oh my God,' we thought, 'what happens to the Lit Fest?' But then, as so many things started picking up on Zoom, we thought, we can do this, we can pull this off."
Have they ever.
Stern, who says she is "just one cog in the wheel" of what's made the festival's transition to online successful, reels off the names of too many fellow organizers to mention here, all of whom, she says, shared the tech learning curves and rehearsal sessions that this week will land dozens authors on the screens of readers on the North Shore and beyond via Zoom.
"Online gives us greater reach," says Stern. "You can even watch us in California."
In many ways, Zoom has proved an ideal venue for a literary festival. While authors may miss the intimacy of in-person book readings and signings, they don't miss life on the road, and were eager to join this year's four days of programming. For organizers, for which the festival — now in its 11th year — is usually a high wire act of scheduling, taking events online has not only made planning simpler, but more ambitious.
Altogether, some 50 New England authors — quite a few of whom are currently seeing their works in production development for big and small screens — will participate, beginning this Thursday, Sept. 10, with local author Jim DeFilippi in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian ("The Red Lotus") and moving along through a literary landscape of local authors including Brunonia Barry, Hank Phillippi Ryan, Calvin Hennick, Grace Talusan, J.D. Scrimgeour, Meghan MacLean, Elizabeth Ames, Elizabeth Schaitkin, Joseph Finder, Adrienne Brodeur, Matthew Phillion, Marjan Kamali, and Mimi Lemay.
Also on board is North Shore author Alena Dillon, whose "Mercy House" (Random House, 2020) is set to be adapted by CBS All Access with Amy Schumer on board as executive producer.
For Brunonia Barry — whose Salem-based blockbuster, "The Lace Reader" is in development as a series with NBC/Universal — this year's festival, if anything, is actually "better."
Barry, who'll be hosting this Friday's "red carpet" keynote conversation, says that if anything, the festival has been able to become "more targeted." Case in point, the author she'll be introducing, Kiley Reid, whose 2019 debut novel, "Such a Fun Age," deals with timely topics of race, gender and 21st century socio-economic divide in ways that only a young African-American woman can.
Seven weeks on the New York Times best seller list, long-listed for the 2020 Booker Prize, and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, Reid's contemporary spin on the age-old story of a Black woman caring for a white woman's child has also been acquired for film and TV production. "I love her book," Barry says. "She's writing about a really difficult subject. This is a very unusual time, don't you think?"
Unusual is one way to put it. But while there may be no immediate panacea for this pandemic, this week's Salem Literary Festival is one wonderful way for readers and writers to turn the page on it.
The 11th Salem Lit Fest runs for four days from Thursday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, with Saturday reserved for YA (Youth Authors). Events for all four days are free, but each requires registration at: http://salemlitfest.org/wp/?page_id=985, where you will also find a complete, detailed schedule of events.
