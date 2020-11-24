BEVERLY — The mayor, City Council and School Committee all deserve raises in 2022, according to a salary review committee.
The committee has recommended raises of 12.5% for the mayor and 19% for city councilors and School Committee members starting in January 2022.
The mayor's salary would go from $120,000 to $135,000; city councilors' salaries from $11,733 to $14,000; and School Committee members' salaries from $5,867 to $7,000.
"We just think it makes sense," said Alan Temkin, who served as chairman of the salary review committee. "These people don't take these jobs for the money, clearly. But at the same time we felt we needed to be in a position where we can attract the kind of people we need."
The City Council has the final say on salary increases. In a letter to councilors, Council President Paul Guanci said he will ask the council to hold a public hearing on the proposed increases on Dec. 7, even though a hearing is not required by law.
"(G)iven the sensitivity of the subject matter, it is my recommendation and request that we hold a public hearing to allow for a transparent discussion with everyone, including the taxpayers and citizens of the City," Guanci wrote.
By city charter, the raises cannot go into effect until after the next election and the current terms of the city councilors expire. The next election is in November 2021, so the raises would not be effective until Jan. 1, 2022.
In an interview, Guanci said it could be difficult to vote for raises during troubled financial times caused by the pandemic.
"I would tend to back off on it if that were the will of the council," he said. "But the exercise itself is something that we needed to do. It's something we can review every two years."
The salary review committee was appointed by the City Council in January to examine the salaries of elected officials in Beverly and compare them to those in comparable communities. The committee included Temkin, a financial planner; Bill Howard, the retired president of the former Beverly Cooperative Bank; and Rebecca Beckman. It hired the Collins Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts Boston as a consultant.
The committee found that the Beverly mayor's current salary of $115,000 is just under the median salary of $120,000 for mayors in 13 nearby communities. Mayor Mike Cahill's salary is due to increase to $120,000 on Jan. 1, 2021, under an ordinance passed by the City Council in 2016.
But the salary review committee said in its report that the most important comparison is to the internal salaries of the city positions that report to the mayor. In Beverly, the police chief ($151,222), fire chief ($146,227), public services director ($134,500), finance director ($127,000) and city solicitor ($127,000) are all paid more than the mayor's $115,000 salary.
The report said it is not unusual to have public safety and public works positions getting a higher salary than a mayor, but it is not typical for those other positions to be paid more. The recommended $135,000 salary would put the mayor behind only the police and fire chiefs.
The report said the City Council has not had a raise since 1995. School Committee salaries were set at half of the City Council salaries in 2018. Both the City Council and School Committee salaries are close to the average and median rates in the region, the report said.
The committee has also recommended raises for the City Council president, from $12,333 to $15,000, and the School Committee president, from $6,167 to $7,500.
Position Beverly salary Survey median
Mayor $115,000 $120,000
City Council $11,733 $12,000
School Committee $5,867 $6,908
Source: Beverly salary review committee