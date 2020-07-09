SALEM — City councilors spent more than two hours hammering out concessions to save a tool that would make affordable housing a requirement for most development projects going forward, passing it narrowly Wednesday night.
But it remains unclear if the "inclusionary zoning" proposal is any closer to passing a City Council that, two weeks ago, was attacked by Gov. Charlie Baker for repeatedly not giving two-thirds passage to such affordable housing policies.
The City Council's ordinance committee met Wednesday night to discuss the ordinance change and an order from Mayor Kim Driscoll to increase fireworks-related fines to $300. Both cleared the committee with positive recommendations, meaning the City Council will take them up at its full, 11-member meeting Thursday night.
Ordinance changes like this require a supermajority of the Council — eight of the 11 members — to take effect. As cleared Wednesday night, this ordinance would require all projects building six or more units to make 12 percent of them affordable at 60 percent of the region's area median income. It cleared the committee three to two, with councilors Patti Morsillo, Christine Madore and Conrad Prosniewski in support. Councilors Steve Dibble and Arthur Sargent were opposed.
It's the same split that took place with the ordinance on June 25, when the same lineup of members voted to or not to recommend the ordinance with 10 percent of units affordable instead of 12. In that case, it became clear that the proposal had one too many opposing votes to pass the full City Council, prompting it to go back to committee for another shot at getting the ordinance to eight votes.
The debate this time focused heavily on the density bonus, which would allow developers to build more units in a project to offset the financial impact of affordable units. Debate zoned in on several scenarios that the Metropolitan Area Planning Council illustrated to make projects financially solid, meaning anything outside of those terms would put a project at a financial loss, officials suggest.
City planning staff also indicated they would work further with the MAPC, and councilors present at the meeting made clear they could back off on the density bonus — either lower it, or eliminate it fully — if data from the MAPC showed it is financially possible.
Should that happen, Dibble said, his negative vote could change to a yes — getting the proposal its pivotal eighth vote of support to clear with a supermajority.
Those comments were echoed by Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor who is also among the four prior votes against the ordinance. Dominguez isn't a member of the ordinance committee.
The meeting wound down with comments from Cedarcrest Avenue resident Kate Jordan, who said she is "really happy to hear the consensus that's forming around 60 percent AMI and 12 percent... Like, I'm just really happy to hear that coalescing."
"I wish that we could get to these decisions sooner," Jordan continued. "It's so difficult for the members of this committee, the Council and the public (to continue debate), so I really appreciate people saying, 'let's move this forward. Let's really decide.'"
For live coverage of the meeting Thursday night, follow Salem reporter Dustin Luca on Twitter at @DustinLucaSN. For inquiries, contact him at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com.
