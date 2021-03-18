BEVERLY — Should Beverly have a city manager instead of a mayor? Should the mayor's term be four years instead of two? Those are a couple of questions a newly formed city committee is pondering.
The Beverly Charter Review Committee began meeting last month to, as its title suggests, review the city charter and recommend any changes. The charter requires such a review every 10 years.
"It can be an exciting way for how you form and change government and make it more accountable," said Tim Flaherty, a city councilor who is serving as chair of the seven-member committee.
Flaherty said the city charter serves as the city's "constitution," laying out rules ranging from the division of powers between the mayor and City Council to how elections are run. The committee is meeting weekly to review the document chapter by chapter. It plans to reach out to Mayor Mike Cahill for feedback and hold a public hearing before making any recommended changes.
The four-year mayoral term and city manager form of government are two of the issues to be discussed. But overall, Flaherty said, the charter is a "well-written document" that might not require major changes.
Flaherty served on an elected city charter commission in 1995, which was the last time that significant changes were made to the document after the city went through serious financial problems. This included the creation of a budget analyst position.
"It's been 25 years," he said. "It has stood the test of time."
Gerry Perry, the City Council's budget and management analyst who is helping coordinate the committee's tasks, said any changes to the charter would need the approval of the mayor and the City Council as well a special legislation from the state Legislature. Some changes, depending on their scope, could require a referendum that is voted on by residents, he said.
Perry, who once chaired a charter committee in his hometown of Swampscott, also called the Beverly city charter a "well-written document."
"There's nothing glaring, in my view, that needs to be modified," Perry said.
The committee has hired the Collins Center for Public Management at UMass Boston to serve as a consultant. The committee, which was formed by the City Council, consists of city councilors Flaherty, Paul Guanci and Stacy Ames, and residents Hannah Bowen, Michael Pinciaro, Julie DeSilva and Richard Dinkin.
Flaherty said the committee hopes to make its recommendations to the City Council by late spring.
