An evening of lively country dances and elegant figured waltzes were offered up Saturday when the Commonwealth Vintage Dancers hosted the Jane Austen Ball at the Old Town Hall in Salem.
Dancers of all skill levels had the chance to move like Miss Bennet or Mr. Darcy, partake in tasty refreshments and a chance to socialize. While historically accurate clothing from 1795-1815 was admired, it wasn't required. Dances were taught throughout the ball.
The Commonwealth Vintage Dancers reconstruct, teach, and perform American ballroom dance of the 19th and early 20th centuries. In addition to performing dances of the Federal, Civil War, Gilded Age, Ragtime and Roaring Twenties Eras, the Medford-based group hosts public balls, dance classes and multi-day workshops for historical dancers.
