SALEM — Jeiffry Rosario Almonte had a difficult choice this spring: Keep up with his education, or find work to help his family get through the pandemic.
For many families like Rosario Almonte's, COVID-19 has added financial instability to the threat of illness. When the pandemic first hit, the 18-year-old began working full-time at a large bread factory in the area, a first-shift opportunity that kept food on the table but started putting his dream of getting a diploma out of reach.
Today, Rosario Almonte is a senior at Salem High School and is getting his education back on track, thanks to a Community Office the high school created outside of The Point, a neighborhood largely made up of people of color. COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on this population across the country. The office provides a number of resources, from extra help academically to assistance getting online, for any Salem High student.
"I recognize the importance of education, otherwise I'm going to be working like a slave," Rosario Almonte said. "I want to move on to a different level."
The Community Office runs in two locations two days per week. Each Tuesday and Thursday, it operates at 135 Lafayette St. — a large building in The Point with community space on the first floor — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Saltonstall School auditorium down the road from 5 to 8 p.m.
In a recent interview at Saltonstall, Salem High Principal Samantha Meier reflected on the program's importance while a half-dozen students worked with teachers who were volunteering their time, spread out across tables to ensure social distance.
When the shutdown in March forced school buildings to close and pushed learning to take place remotely, it shed light on how many Salem households lack internet access and technology necessary for online learning. While some elementary school students, sixth-graders and ninth-graders resumed some form of in-person learning in November, the majority of high school students are still learning remotely.
"To a certain extent, the need has always been there — it just really became unmissable after the pandemic started," Meier said. "We always needed to service our households of color, families of color, families that don't speak English. We always needed to service them better."
And there's the economic impact of the pandemic, especially on families of color. Though she qualified her experience as "completely anecdotal," Meier noted that, as she visited her local grocery store throughout the year, she noticed more teenagers of color working behind the registers than their white peers, as the pandemic worsened.
"It was all students of color, and it's the privilege," Meier said. "I would've done it too. 'I'm going to pull them (her working white children) out.'"
Getting connected
At the same time, families of color were also more likely to not have reliable internet access or electronic devices to access the internet at home, creating more barriers to completing schoolwork remotely.
"Virtual classes are a struggle for a lot of kids. Nothing can be compared to a natural, in-person class," said Juan Encarnacion, family engagement facilitator at Salem High. "Because of the situation, that isn't happening — so I came up with that idea, to have something right in the middle of The Point. We have a lot of families that actually live in that area, which made things more convenient, you know?"
The Community Office started at 135 Lafayette St. as a place to help students get online.
"During the day Tuesday and Thursday, I basically set up appointments with parents to see them over there," Encarnacion said. "Then we extended that academic support from 5 to 8, because it's more convenient because it's a larger space and we can be safer."
The after-school hours, now 5 to 8 p.m., are mainly volunteer-driven, with Salem teachers providing their time to help those who come in. Rachel Anglin, an English-language-learner teacher at Salem High, is one of those volunteers.
"I called a kid to invite them into the office, and they were like...they had given up and thought they failed everything and would return to (their home country) and graduate high school there," Anglin said. "That kid has been coming. It has definitely helped kids we would have definitely lost."
For Rosario Almonte, the support has again made his plans to study computer science after high school possible.
"If he moves on to get more education and become a professional, that'll stick with him for life," Jeiffry's father, Jesus Rosario, said. "I'm very happy and very proud of him."
For more information on the Community Office, visit the high school's recent newsletter at bit.ly/3gtuZ4v and go to the section subtitled "SHS Community Office Hours."
