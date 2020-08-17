SALEM — Sail Salem looked a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the community sailing program was still able to take place.
The program aims to promote positive life skills and values for children of all ages through the sport of sailing. In the last four years, Sail Salem has introduced sailing to more than 1,000 children from Salem and surrounding communities. The lessons are conducted in Salem Harbor off Winter Island.
This year's five-week program wrapped up last week, taking place with required safety measures set forth by federal, state and local agencies. COVID-19 meant the program was limited to one instructor and one student per boat, and, because of social distancing, events such as the adventure sail and race week couldn't happen. Still, the program adapted, as instructors developed lessons and informational videos for the sailors, and additional summer programs were offered.
