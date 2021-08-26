BEVERLY — The company installing a new artificial turf field at Beverly High School has missed the deadline for completing the project and could end up paying the city $500 per day for the delay.
The new turf field was supposed to be done by Aug. 6, according to the contract signed by the city and the company, in order to be ready for high school sports teams returning for fall practice. But the new surface is still being laid down, forcing teams to practice on the open grass field at the high school or on the artificial turf field at Beverly Middle School.
"I'm frustrated, and yet the work's getting done and we're hoping at this point it'll go quickly," Mayor Mike Cahill said.
The project is being done by Act Global, a Texas-based company that has installed artificial turf fields all over the world. Act Global was the lowest bidder for the work and is scheduled to be paid $642,085 by the city.
Cahill said Act Global told him that it fell behind on the project due to bad weather and shortages of materials and labor. "But none of those are really unforeseeable," he said.
Cahill said the company now has a crew of eight people working on the job and said it would bring up another crew of seven from a project it is doing in Florida. He said he didn't want to give a date on when the field would be done because Act Global has missed three different target dates so far.
"We want to see big progress each day," he said. "They're going to be working seven days a week until they get it done."
Cahill said there's a possibility that temporary lights will be set up so the work can continue after dark.
The contract between the city and Act Global says that "beneficial occupancy" of the field shall take place no later than July 30, with the final project close-out on Aug. 6. If those deadlines were not met, the city can impose "liquidated damages" in the amount of $500 per calendar day, plus the costs of all engineering, inspection services and other direct costs resulting from the failure to complete the work.
The $500 per day is a "minimum damage figure" and does not limit the liability of the company for damages in excess of $500 per day, the contract says.
Asked whether the city would seek the $500 per day in damages, Cahill said, "We're going to worry about those things when the field is built, because right now what really matters is getting the field built."
Act Global officials did not return messages seeking comment.
Cahill said having the field ready for fall sports practice was particularly important in light of the fact that high school student-athletes went through a limited sports season last year due to the pandemic.
"This fall is a chance for those sports to be more what they had hoped and dreamed they'd be, with full competition and championships," Cahill said. "We know it's really important that fall athletes get everything they can out of this season. That's why we made it a priority of making sure the field is completed for their use."
Cahill said the new field will be a significant improvement due to advances in technology since the previous field was installed in 2011. It will include an underlying "shock pad" to make the field safer from concussions, which the old field did not have. The "infill" material is made out of a gel-coated sand rather than the ground-up rubber tires used in the old field.
The technology is the same that was used in the artificial turf field that was installed at the middle school in 2018.
"We learned some things with the middle school project and it's really building the same field," Cahill said. "It's going to be a great field. The evolution of artificial turf fields has been fast. We're very excited for the job to be completed."
Cahill also asked Act Global for specifics about how it is disposing the old turf material. The disposal of artificial turf has become an environmental concern as more and more communities are looking to replace their fields, which have a life span of eight to 12 years. The average field has 40,000 pounds of plastic carpet and 400,000 pounds of infill material, according to the Synthetic Turf Council.
Charles Fleishman, a vice president for Act Global, told Cahill in a letter that the company has contracted with a "repurposing firm" to transport and re-purpose "100%" of the old turf instead of taking it to a local landfill.
Fleishman said the firm has earmarked some of the turf for use at a baseball training facility, a youth soccer facility, a day care playground, and a commercial yard for dust control. On Wednesday, dozens of rolls of the old turf remained in the parking lot at the high school.
Cahill said he pushed Act Global to provide details of its disposal plan after The Salem News raised questions about where the old turf was ending up. The city's contract does not require the company to provide a "chain of custody" showing where the material is going.
"They expressed that (repurposing the material) is also a priority for them," Cahill said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton
