GLOUCESTER — Richard "Rick" Melanson made headlines when, as a 21-year-old, he spotted a neighbor's home on fire and was credited with saving both the home and a dog.
In more recent years, he's taken part in numerous charitable events; earlier this year he was raising funds for the Special Olympics with a planned Boston Marathon run before the race was canceled.
And since 2013, he has worked as an officer for the Endicott College campus police department, filled in for other departments and worked as a special state police officer, and earned degrees in criminal justice.
But Gloucester police and city officials say Melanson, 33, has another side, a "history of control issues" and "inappropriate behavior," that disqualify him from joining the department.
In a 3-1 vote last January, the state's Civil Service Commission sided with Melanson, ordering the city to place him at the top of its list for the next opening in the department.
On Thursday, Melanson went to court, asking a judge to order the city to comply with that decision. The complaint is now pending in Newburyport Superior Court.
"They didn't remand it for further consideration or for further investigation," said Melanson's lawyer, Ed Pasquina, on Friday. "They said based on the information before them, my client should go to number one on the list and he should be appointed."
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley did not return a call seeking comment on Friday. But the city's position was detailed in the Civil Service ruling.
City officials point to an incident from when Melanson was 15 and charged, as a juvenile, after grabbing a girlfriend by the arm, pulling her down a corridor and threatening to pull out a knife he was carrying, a case that was continued without a finding and later dismissed. They cite other issues involving women: a confrontation with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at the Fiesta in 2006 that led to a one-year restraining order, and another in which he confronted a girlfriend with another man and told that man he owned a gun.
There were also other allegations made by the city in support of its position: a confrontation with a person Melanson said had stolen money from a family member, which ended with Melanson kicking the other person's car and causing $700 worth of damage, and two traffic stops, one in 2011 in Wenham and the other in 2017 in Gloucester, in which he was verbally aggressive with officers, calling the Gloucester officer a vulgarity.
In a decision in January, however, commission member Paul Stein concluded that the city's evidence against Melanson was not corroborated in many instances, and that it was contradicted by testimony from Melanson and statements by other witnesses.
"The (Gloucester Police Department) has failed to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that it made a thorough and impartial review of the relevant facts bearing on Mr. Melanson’s suitability for appointment as a ... police officer and that the reasons asserted for his bypass were reasonably justified as required by basic merit principles of civil service law and rules," Stein wrote. "Accordingly, Mr. Melanson deserves another opportunity to be considered for appointment after appropriate consideration as required by law."
Melanson first sought a job with the department in 2015, but says then-Chief Leonard Campanello advised him to withdraw his application and suggested he would have a better chance in the future of being appointed. His lawyer said he is not sure why Campanello gave him that advice.
Prior to his withdrawal, the city appeared to have done some background investigation of Melanson, but did not complete any written report.
Melanson applied again when the city had openings in 2018. By then Melanson, who already had a bachelor's degree from Salem State University, had earned an associate's degree in criminal justice from Endicott in 2016.
However, Chief John McCarthy decided that no further investigation was needed based on the results of the 2015 investigation.
Gloucester's human resources director, Donna Leete, sent a letter telling Melanson that he would be bypassed on the list.
“The background investigation revealed that you have had two restraining orders from former girlfriends, two assault charges, stalking allegations with threats, (a) verbal confrontation with property damage, and a report as an unwanted guest," Leete wrote.
She also pointed to the traffic stops. "In addition, in December after being pulled over in Gloucester for a speeding violation, you called the police officer a (vulgarity) and continued to yell at the officer. In February 2011 you were pulled over in Wenham for a stop sign violation and told the police officer that you 'did stop' and continued with aggressive conversation. Your conduct demonstrates a past history of control issues and is inappropriate behavior for a candidate for the Gloucester Police Department.”
The commission disagreed. "In sum, (the Gloucester Police Department) failed to prove that its bypass of Mr. Melanson was based on a reasonably thorough and independent review that established, by a preponderance of the evidence, misconduct on the part of Mr. Melanson that reasonably justified its decision," Stein wrote.
Pasquina said the commission heard all of the evidence presented and disagreed with the city, deciding that it did not disqualify him from a job.
But one member, commission Chairman Christopher Bowman, disagreed with his colleagues, filing a dissenting opinion.
"While I concur with Commissioner Stein that the review process here wasn’t perfect, I believe that the preponderance of the evidence supports the city’s conclusion that (Melanson) has a history of control issues," Bowman wrote.
"I feel quite strongly about this," said Pasquina. "I know this family. They're of very good standing in the community. He might have made some mistakes as a teenager but his record as an officer is without fault."
