DANVERS — The state's troubled vaccine rollout hit another pothole over the weekend as a number of residents who made appointments for a Covid-19 vaccination through the state's new 211 call-in system were turned away when they showed up Saturday for their scheduled shots.
Curative, the company running the mass-vaccination site at the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, said that, due to a data-sharing issue, the site never received the list of Saturday appointments made through the state call-in system.
This meant they were unable to provide vaccinations to those who had booked their first shot through the 211 system for Saturday at the Doubletree, Curative said in a statement. The Salem News was unable to learn how many people were turned away.
Curative said they had taken the information of all those who were turned away and they will be scheduled for a new appointment as soon as possible.
"The state and Curative are taking steps to insure this will not occur again," the statement said. They said that the breakdown had been fixed and no one was turned away Sunday.
This breakdown was only the latest issue to bedevil the state's vaccination appointment system, which crashed the first day people 65 and older became eligible to sign up.