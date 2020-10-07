SALEM — A man with an eight-page record that includes past prison time for dealing crack cocaine was spared a trip back to jail — at least for now — after his lawyer raised concerns about sending the 59-year-old defendant to Middleton Jail in the midst of a new COVID-19 outbreak.
Emery Sanders, of 21 Essex St., Salem, was arrested Monday by Salem police following an undercover investigation that started last month in response to information that Sanders was peddling the drug in the city.
Police got an arrest warrant for Sanders on charges of distribution of cocaine, subsequent offense, after an undercover Swampscott officer posed as a customer twice to purchase $50 bags of crack. After obtaining a warrant, police set up a third meeting, where they arrested Sanders, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told a judge on Tuesday.
Sanders is also facing a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute based on two "twist" baggies of cocaine found on him during the course of his arrest. "Twists" are small bags fashioned from the corners of plastic sandwich bags, closed by tightly twisting them.
Reisman said while the transactions were for small amounts, Sanders' record includes enough prior convictions that he's served state prison time for the offense and faces the prospect of returning if convicted. He also has a record and ties in other states, including Illinois. Because of that, Reisman asked Judge Carol-Ann Fraser to set a total of $30,000 bail for Sanders.
Sanders' attorney, Heidi Shore, urged Fraser to release Sanders, who at 59 would already be in a high-risk group for complications from COVID-19 even without his existing health problems, which include prostate cancer, gallstones, and a degenerative bone condition in his legs.
He was also scheduled to undergo a stress test and a mental health evaluation, said the attorney.
Shore said that after learning Monday night about the new outbreak at the jail, which has now identified 137 prisoners as testing positive for COVID-19, "this is not a safe place for him."
"I am urging your honor to consider not holding him," said Shore. "Although he has a significant record, you have to go back to 1994 to find a default."
And at the moment, she said, Sanders has just $78 to his name, unable to afford any bail.
Shore also told the judge that Sanders is suffering from addiction himself; Sanders, she said, told her police confiscated items he had on him to smoke the crack, but then failed to note that in the police report.
Fraser opted to impose a personal surety of $10,000 on each case. That means Sanders won't have to post bail unless he violates the terms of his release, which will include a GPS bracelet and house arrest except for court appearances.
His next court hearing is on Dec. 7.
