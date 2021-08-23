BEVERLY — The head of Shore Country Day School has expressed concerns over recent tests for contamination in the area and how they will impact the start of school.
Head of School Clair Ward said discrepancies in the test results could create an "optics" problem as 400 students start returning to the school on Sept. 1.
"From my standpoint, it feels like the burden of proof should be on someone other than me to confirm that that data is reliable right now," Ward said.
Ward's remarks came during a meeting on Aug. 12 of the Varian technical advisory group, which was formed last December over concerns about the ineffectiveness of an ongoing 30-year cleanup of underground contamination at the former Varian site on Sohier Road and in the adjacent neighborhood.
Shore Country Day School is a private school for grades pre-kindergarten though ninth grade that is located on Cabot Street downhill from the Varian site. Last March, the school closed two of its playing fields and an outdoor classroom over worries about contamination.
At the meeting on Aug. 12, Ward said she is concerned about tests of three monitoring wells — which occurred in May — in which the amount of toxic chemicals in the groundwater was "significantly" higher using one test method as opposed to another, according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP, which is overseeing the cleanup, flagged the discrepancy in a letter to Varian on Aug. 9 and ordered the company to test more wells using both methods.
Raymond Cadorette, a project manager for APTIM, the company conducting the cleanup for Varian, said at the meeting that the higher test results do not mean the fields are unsafe.
"You're not in a home above the soccer field," he told Ward. "There's dilution in ambient air."
Cadorette said the higher results at those three wells do not invalidate the wider testing of the neighborhood that has shown there is no risk to people from toxic chemicals migrating from the groundwater into the air.
"I can appreciate that," Ward said. "But this doesn't compute for me. If the DEP says they want it done differently moving forward, I want this data affirmed."
Ward added that the fields, which are located behind the Longview Terrace neighborhood and are separated from the school's main campus athletic fields, are also used by neighborhood children.
Andrew Whitman, a senior vice president for Varian, said he understood Ward's concerns and that the company would follow through on the DEP's requirement for more testing.
"I understand you're about ready to start school so I get that," Whitman said. "I think we all feel pretty good about the data, but the DEP has asked us to take a look at it, so we're going to take a look at it."
William Fisher, a spokesman for Shore Country Day School, said Friday that the school is waiting for results from additional testing that was to be done this week before making a final decision about the fields and outdoor classroom. Fisher said Varian indicated that the company would put a rush on the lab work to ensure that the school had the results before the opening of school.
The cleanup at the former Varian site had been going along quietly for years until last November, when residents and local officials demanded action following a Salem News story saying that levels of underground contamination were still high in some areas. Since then the DEP and Varian have tested the indoor air of homes and businesses to make sure the toxic chemicals are not evaporating into buildings. The tests have shown there is no current risk to people, but residents and officials are seeking a permanent solution.
Varian is considering employing a new method, called thermal heating, to try to remove the contaminants that are under the buildings on the site and are migrating in the groundwater into the neighborhood. The site has been the home of a division of Communications & Power Industries for years, but Varian is responsible for the cleanup because the contamination occurred when it operated at the site.
The chemicals of concern include trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethlyne, known as TCE and PCE. TCE is classified as a known carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency while PCE is considered likely to be carcinogenic to humans, according to the agency. The chemicals were used as cleaning solvents at Varian for decades and resulted in contaminated soil and groundwater.
Ward 3 City Councilor Stacy Ames said during the meeting that the fact that Varian is considering a new treatment method is a "real community-building step to really move past this."
"At the end of the day you have a lot of science but you also have a lot of families," Ames said. "Their home is often their largest asset, and after the year we've had where they've been trapped in it, often unsure that the air they're breathing is OK, I appreciate the respect that you're giving this."
