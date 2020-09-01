DANVERS — Lisa Silva said she wants Town Manager Steve Bartha to know there are many locals who support and appreciate his recent decision to call for the removal of “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks.
Silva, of Danvers, and other residents plan to rally outside Danvers Town Hall on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. — the same time and place as a “Back the Blue” rally protesting Bartha’s decision.
“After the whole flags on the fire truck incident, I noticed there was a rally in front of town hall right when the town manager was getting out of work,” said Silva, 45. “Nobody was countering that, and I wanted to let the town manager know that he had a lot of people behind him and this decision. We understand that it is a difficult decision, because it's not really a popular one.”
The Facebook listing for the event calls it a Black Lives Matter rally, and Silva is one of the organizers.
“I know that Black Lives Matter is very polarizing, so I thought for a long time about what to call [the event],” Silva said, “but I decided to keep it [as Black Lives Matter] because the issues are related until the most vulnerable parts of our population are safe and feel comfortable calling on the services in town like any other residency can.”
Silva said that while she hasn’t received any threats, she has experienced online harassment since organizing the rally. While reading some of those “nasty things” can make her feel nervous, Silva said standing up for what she believes in is worth it.
“I don't think I'm as nervous as the marginalized communities in Danvers,” she said.
The rally in support of the police was organized in part by Rick Bettencourt.
Scott Frost, the president of the Danvers police union, previously said that Bettencourt worked with him to confirm a time and place for the rally. He added that he found out about the rally from Facebook — the union did not participate in the organization of the event.
“We don't want the community to be divided. We want it to be positive,” Frost said. “We support the First Amendment right. If people come, we just want it to be respectful and peaceful. As a union, we just want both sides to be respectful. We don't want anybody to look bad.”
