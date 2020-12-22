BOSTON -- Congress is throwing a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of jobless workers in Massachusetts, who could soon see another extension of their unemployment benefits and a little more money in their weekly payments.
Over the weekend, Congress struck a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes a new round of direct payments for individuals and help for businesses still struggling amid the pandemic.
The relief package, which was expected to be approved Monday, also extends two federal programs to stretch jobless benefits for another 11 weeks, averting a fiscal cliff for millions of unemployed. The plan also adds another $300 to all weekly unemployment benefits.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides jobless benefits to the self-employed and gig economy workers, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, were authorized under the federal CARES Act. Both programs had been set to expire on Dec. 26.
"People are really up against it in so many ways," said Lewis Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network. "They're struggling to pay for food, utilities and rent, and some have said they've seen jobless benefits reduced since August. So the extension of these programs is a positive move."
Finfer said jobless workers will also be buoyed by a provision extending a federal eviction ban, which was set to expire on Dec. 31, by another month.
"Obviously, Congress will need to revisit this early next year as the pandemic situation isn't likely to get any better," he said.
The pandemic has hammered the Massachusetts economy, wiping out an estimated 337,900 jobs, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The state's unemployment rate was 6.7% in November, down from a high of 16.1% in July. Still, more than 240,000 workers remained idled last month.
At least 381,692 jobless workers were receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for the week that ended Dec. 12, according to state labor data. Another 8,806 claims for Emergency Unemployment Compensation were filed last week, a 140% increase over the previous week, bringing the number of those receiving the extended benefits to nearly 344,000.
Despite optimism around the delivery of the first COVID-19 vaccines, skyrocketing infections and hospitalizations have prompted the state to roll back reopening plans, tighten rules on mask wearing and social distancing, and further restrict public and private gatherings.
The state Department of Public Health reported more than 8,100 new infections over the weekend and 107 deaths. About 1,900 people remain hospitalized.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the federal relief package will help those affected by this latest surge survive the winter.
"After months of uncertainty and challenging circumstances, this support is a welcome present for so many people in Massachusetts and around the country who need it to help build a bridge between here and the successful implementation of a widespread safe and effective vaccine," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
