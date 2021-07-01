IPSWICH — A worker was critically injured Wednesday after falling from the roof of a house under construction at a local job site.
Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Andy Theriault said, in a joint statement, that crews responded to the 9:15 a.m. call for medical assistance to a residential construction site on Robinson Lane, followed shortly by Action Ambulance Service.
On arrival, first responders determined the construction worker had fallen approximately 28 feet off a roof. The 24-year-old Dracut man, whose identification has not yet been released, sustained serious injuries.
He was transported by ambulance to the Mile Lane ballfields, where he was picked up by medical helicopter and airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.
As of last night, he was reportedly in critical condition.
The accident is under investigation by Ipswich police, the Massachusetts State Police Essex Detective Unit and OSHA investigator Jeffrey Oliver.
||||