DANVERS — A firewood processing operation being run by a church on Andover Street (Route 114) in Danvers is violating numerous safety, environmental and zoning regulations, according to a study conducted by an engineering firm hired by the town.
Now, town officials are hoping to meet with the church’s pastor as soon as possible to address the issues — but say they reserve the right to take action if the violations, in particular, safety issues, are not addressed.
The engineering firm Weston and Samson conducted three visits to the site of the Great Rock Church thrift store and firewood processing operation between September and November and spoke with town officials and abutters.
They found multiple violations of the town’s zoning bylaws, the Wetlands Protection Act, Occupational Safety and Health regulations and fire protection regulations, detailed in a 19-page report obtained by The Salem News through a public records request.
The church, operated by Calvary Fellowship North Shore, moved to a new location just down the road at 250 Andover St. in 2017. That building is heated with an outdoor wood boiler. The former church site, at 352 Andover St., was turned into a thrift shop and the firewood operation.
That in turn has led to complaints from residents of a 71-unit condominium complex, Rose Court, who say that noise and an infestation of insects and rodents began when the logging started.
Pastor Mat Nadworny, in an interview last month, told the newspaper that the logging/firewood operation provides wood for the new church’s boiler, as well as a source of income to support the church’s missionary work, and provides employment for men in recovery.
Nadworny said he believes the work is protected by a state law known as the “Dover Amendment,” a law that exempts places of worship and religious schools from restrictive zoning requirements.
But town officials say the law does not preclude enforcement of health, safety and environmental regulations — and Weston and Samson found a lengthy list of violations in its review.
- The retail uses as a thrift shop and commercial logging operation are not permitted in the existing residential “R-3” zone.
- A timber pile exceeds 16 feet in height and is irregularly stacked, in violation of OSHA and fire safety regulations; the engineers said the height of the piles creates hazards ranging from tripping to fire, explosions or pests.
- The timber pile is at a low point on the site where it could contaminate stormwater runoff, in violation of wetlands regulations; it is also within a 100-foot wetlands buffer zone, without a required permit.
- The pile is also on the lot line of the adjacent property (the condominiums) and is encroaching on the condo association’s land and violating fire safety regulations as to the location of piles ne
- ar buildings.
- The site lacks required screening, such as a wall or dense vegetation, from abutters and the public.
- The wood operations take up multiple parking spaces and travel lanes in the parking lot and there are no designated areas or hours of operation for loading or unloading.
- When chainsaws and a log splitter are in use, the noise level exceeds state regulations.
- There were multiple fire safety issues, including a lack of fire extinguishers on the construction vehicles used to move the wood, improper storage of gasoline cans, piles of combustible materials like sawdust, bark and woodchips, no “no smoking” and “no trespassing” signs and no enclosure to prevent trespassers.
Town manager Steve Bartha said he has asked Nadworny to meet with town officials to discuss addressing the situation as early as possible in January.
Bartha said the land use issues identified in the report will require further review to determine whether the Dover Amendment applies, “the report did identify a number of life safety issues on the site that will require immediate resolution, which we hope to discuss with the pastor in early January.”
In his letter to Nadworny, Bartha said the health, safety and fire code issues “require urgent attention.”
The letter says the town wants to work with Nadworny in good faith, but also said that it reserves the right to take further action should the issues not be addressed.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis