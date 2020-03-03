Convicted rapist returned to prison

DANVERS — A convicted rapist who was released last month on medical parole to live with a Danvers philanthropist has been sent back to prison after multiple violations of his parole conditions, officials confirmed.
Benjamin LaGuer, 56, was living in the home of John Archer at 10 North St. for approximately a month before he was put back in custody Tuesday morning by parole officers, a spokesman for the Parole Board confirmed.
“Benjamin LaGuer was returned to custody this morning following violations of his conditions of release," said a statement released by the board. "These violations continued despite warnings and other graduated sanctions. Parole revocation proceedings will be scheduled in the weeks to come.”
Executive Office of Public Safety and Security spokesman Jake Wark said the agency is not releasing the specific details of the violations alleged at this point.
There are no new criminal charges against LaGuer.
LaGuer's parole conditions included a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, electronic monitoring, drug and alcohol testing, polygraph tests, no contact with the victim's family or witnesses, mandatory compliance with medical treatment and a series of special conditions for sex offenders.
He was returned to MCI Gardner, where he was serving his sentence prior to his release.
LaGuer served 36 years of a life sentence for the 1983 rape of a 59-year-old neighbor in Leominster, a rape he has maintained he did not commit. His campaign for DNA testing gained some high-profile supporters, including former Gov. Deval Patrick and Archer, who in a letter to the Parole Board said he was introduced to LaGuer's case by John Silber, the retired president of Boston University.
After that DNA testing ended up providing additional evidence to corroborate the charges against LaGuer, much of that support fell away, including that of Patrick. But Archer continued to support LaGuer and had offered his home as a place for LaGuer to live if released.
LaGuer was unexpectedly released last month after a two-year campaign for compassionate release based on his diagnosis of terminal liver cancer.
Archer, who did not respond to requests for comment from The Salem News following LaGuer's arrival at his home last month, also did not immediately return a call on Tuesday.
