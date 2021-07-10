SALEM — A man convicted of swindling the elderly former owners of Hamilton's Canter Brook Equestrian Center is asking a judge to cap his monthly restitution payments at just $100.
If a judge allows the request, the man will avoid paying nearly all but a small fraction of the $100,000 restitution ordered in the case following his 2017 trial.
Jerry Dawson, also known as Jeffrey Haywood, is about halfway through a five-year term of probation, following his 3 1/2 to 4-year state prison term for larceny, forgery and uttering. Among the conditions was that he repay the Virginia couple a portion of the funds he took either directly from them, claiming that they were needed to maintain the riding center, or borrowed in their name.
Dawson's attorney, James McKenna, told Judge James Lang Friday that his client is eking out a hand-to-mouth existence, working as a youth hockey referee and collecting $780 a month in Social Security disability income due to back and knee issues.
But that's not what prosecutors believe — going so far as to have state police detectives conduct surveillance on Dawson for two months between March and May. That surveillance, according to a trooper's testimony, revealed that Dawson isn't living at the address he gave a probation officer, among other things.
Prosecutor Marina Moriarty said she is not convinced that Dawson, believed to be 54, is reporting his true financial state. She questioned whether he should be receiving Social Security given his active schedule as a referee, "a fairly intense activity." Troopers also followed Dawson on daily trips to Dunkin' Donuts and a gym, she said.
"He is clearly not severely disabled," Moriarty suggested.
Beyond that, troopers discovered that Dawson is driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, registered in the name of a former girlfriend in Stoneham with whom he has children. The payments on the vehicle are more than $460 a month, money Dawson later testified he sends to the woman via the Venmo digital payment app. He also allegedly pays that woman $550 a month in rent.
Troopers also found that while claiming to live at that woman's Stoneham address, Dawson actually appears to be living with a woman in Woburn, to whom he is now engaged. When they spoke to the woman, she told them she lives with Jeffrey Haywood, the trooper testified.
Dawson later told the judge that he usually leaves that woman's home around midnight and drives back to his ex-girlfriend's home in Stoneham, where he parks in the garage.
Under questioning, Dawson said the vehicle is in his ex-girlfriend's name because his credit was shot after he got out of prison. His daughter came up with the down payment, he told Lang, and the payments were originally over $500 a month until she refinanced it.
Later in the hearing, Moriarty asked Dawson about a ring he'd given the Woburn woman. It cost $3,000. Dawson told the prosecutor he'd put it on his credit card.
The prosecutor also asked about the proceeds from the sale of a home Dawson owned in North Carolina, which sold after he was released from prison. Dawson told her that "most" of the proceeds went to his mother. But he also said there was no equity in the property.
A probation officer supervising Dawson said she's been unable to verify any of the information Dawson has provided regarding child support payments and the disability income. When she checked with the Department of Revenue, the Department of Transitional Assistance and the Social Security Administration, they show no record of him under the information provided.
McKenna told the judge he would get proof of those expenses and income. Lang gave him two weeks, and said he'll hold off on a ruling until he receives that information.
The episode is another example of the effect of a Supreme Judicial Court decision, Commonwealth vs. Henry, a case involving a Salem Walmart clerk who was unable to afford restitution payments to the retailer after she was caught putting items into bags for her church friends without charging them.
The court concluded that judges cannot order a defendant to pay more than he or she can afford, and cannot extend the length of probation if a person has not paid the full amount by the end of their term.
Lang acknowledged during Friday's hearing that under the decision he might not have been correct to put Dawson on a five-year probation term, two years longer than typical.
