MARBLEHEAD — Some 400 pupils were evacuated from the town's Brown Elementary School about 12:15 p.m. Monday when a coolant leak was discovered in a refrigeration system in the school.
According to Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland, what was described as a "Freon" leak was discovered at the Baldwin Street school shortly after noon.
Firefighters arrived in minutes, as did the state Hazmat team, and all students, staff and faculty quickly evacuated the building.
Chief Gilliland said no one suffered any ill effects from the leaking substance and the students were all transferred to other schools in town for the remainder of the day.
He was unable to say, as of Monday afternoon, whether the Brown school would reopen on Tuesday.
Freon, the trademarked name for a fluorinated hydrocarbon gas is a tasteless, mostly odorless, low- toxicity gas used as a coolant in the U.S. until 2020.
Although the chief did not say whether the leaking refrigerant was, in fact, Freon, most refrigeration and air conditioning products manufactured in the U.S. since 2010 do not contain Freon.
At that time it was banned by the U.S. and most European nations because of its effect on the ozone layer and consequent contribution to global warning.
Most refrigeration and cooling machinery now uses , "Puron," another hydrofluorocarbon compound which has a negligible effect on the ozone layer.
Puron is also less toxic than the banned Freon, but it can still cause lung damage if inhaled in large quantities or over a period of time.