Copeland the pick for Ward 6 city councilor in Beverly

BEVERLY -- The City Council selected Dominic Copeland as the new Ward 6 city councilor Monday night, bringing what his supporters called a "new voice" to the council and the city.
Copeland is believed to be the first Black person in the city's history to become a member of the City Council. He will fill the seat being vacated by John Frates, who is leaving with one year left on his term because he is moving to another ward in the city.
Speaking to councilors on the Zoom meeting after their vote, Copeland thanked them for their support and the opportunity to serve on the council.
"Today signals something great that we've done for the city," Copeland said. "I look forward to making a difference in the city."
The selection of Copeland comes at a time when the city is making efforts to increase diversity and address issues of racial inequality. One of the Ward 6 candidates, John Tamilio, withdrew from consideration and endorsed Copeland, saying the city needs "more voices of color." Last week the City Council and School Committee jointly selected Kenann McKenzie, a woman of color, to fill a vacancy on the School Committee.
Councilor Scott Houseman, who nominated Copeland, said his candidacy "speaks to the moment in our city's history as part of our country's history."
"I've had conversations with him about race, some of them uncomfortable, that I cannot have with others on this council because he's a Black man," Houseman said. "Those uncomfortable moments are necessary, they are valuable, and we must have them if we are to have moments of reconciliation in Beverly."
"It's not just because he is a person of color," Houseman added. "His candidacy speaks to our aspirations as a city to be a place where all are truly welcome."
Councilor Julie Flowers said there were no bad choices out of the nine candidates, but said Copeland offered something unique with his "lived experience as a man of color in Beverly."
"I see it as a very special qualifications that Mr. Copeland brings," Flowers said.
Councilor Estelle Rand said she was "humbled and honored to be part of opening the door for Mr. Dominic Copeland."
Copeland was one of nine candidates to express interest in filling the Ward 6 seat. Two other candidates, former city councilor Matt St. Hilaire and Derek Beckwith, were also nominated by councilors. Todd Rotondo nominated St. Hilaire while Stacy Ames nominated Beckwith.
None of the three reached the required five votes for a majority in the first round of voting, with Copeland receiving four, St. Hilaire three and Beckwith one. Only Copeland and St. Hilaire were nominated again. This time, Copeland received six votes, giving him the victory. Council President Paul Guanci asked for a reconsideration vote to make it unanimous, and the eight councilors complied.
Copeland, 44, grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he said his family battled racism. He has worked in education and business development sales and recently started his own company, The Copeland Institute for Excellence, which offers programs in motivation, leadership and education.
Copeland, whose family includes his wife and four sons, has been involved in the community through coaching youth football and basketball and helping families in need, he said.
All of the councilors praised the quality of the candidates who took an interest in the Ward 6 seat and urged to stay involved or run for office. The seat will be up for election in November.
"They're all phenomenal candidates with broad experience who could all serve this city so well," Ames said.
