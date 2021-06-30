SALEM — John Andrews stood on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall Tuesday afternoon, holding a bunch of torn wire endings.
Until recently, the wires powered a string of programmable LED lights, an effort to liven the outdoor shopping area.
"I don't know what malicious intent would be behind removing twinkle lights, but it doesn't seem totally random," said Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective. "Somebody knew they could go up to one that isn't in front of an active storefront and cut them, and rip them, and nobody is going to see that."
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials have partnered with organizations and businesses to help enliven downtown Salem and improve the atmosphere in an otherwise devastating business climate. Among the initiatives was the installation of 24 sets of programmable LED lights downtown prior to Salem Winterlude, which was designed to attract folks downtown in a safe way during the wintertime.
But seven of the strings along the Pedestrian Mall were recently destroyed. The wiring was severed, though it's unclear how. Andrews said the damage was reported to police.
The lights, which cost about $80 per string, were the work of Salem Main Streets and Creative Collective in partnership with city officials. They're paid for by a grant from the Barr Foundation and Bench Places Consulting, according to Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets.
"The lights were a tremendous help this winter and spring," Sullivan said. "They helped fill the Pedestrian Mall with vibrancy and spirit when we necessarily couldn't fill it with pedestrians."
Most recently, the lights glowed rainbow-colored in support of the Pride movement and LGBTQ advocacy.
"This was a really good, incidental way to not only do something in the winter but make an investment that would last through..." Andrews said, pausing. "I wanted to turn them orange in October. That was my end goal, to get them through the October season."
Rachel Evans, an employee at downtown business Modern Millie, is among those upset by the damage.
"They're beautiful. ... It brings beauty to our lovely place and shows how nice Salem is," Evans said of the lights. "The city does all these good things for downtown, and then people come and ruin it."
Sullivan said any time organizations undertake a community engagement project like this, there's a risk of vandalism. It happened during the Salem's So Sweet festival in 2016, when three ice sculptures were smashed. (Five teenagers were charged in that incident.)
"More often than not, weather or accidental misuse get to them first, but vandalism happens and it always takes the wind out of your sails," Sullivan said.
"We will just get out there when we can and get some new ones up."
