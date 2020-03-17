MARBLEHEAD — With gatherings of 25 or more people banned in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Marblehead author Laura McKowen worried about what might happen to those struggling with drugs or alcohol who need group support.
"There is a lot of anxiety right now," McKowen said. "In times of stress we typically gather, but we can't right now."
McKowen writes, blogs and speaks about her struggle to become sober, while also giving hope to people about life after addiction.
With dates for her book tour for her first book, "We Are the Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life," canceled, McKowen was grounded at home.
However, through her work, the former hard-drinking advertising executive has generated a large following on social media.
So, she came up with the idea of offering free virtual sobriety meetings using her laptop. She held the first meeting this past Saturday. (You can join the sessions through this Friday at LauraMcKowen.com.)
"Last night we had our first online meeting and it was the best I’ve felt in a week," said McKowen in a Facebook post on March 15.
She started out offering five meetings, and has since added two more. Her message to those struggling to become sober: "I've got you."
About 300 people from all over the world joined Monday's session. While it's not technically an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, the sessions draw on its practices and her own experiences in group therapy.
"I know what it was like to try and get sober and how much I relied on meetings," said McKowen, who has been sober for the past 5 1/2 years.
Most AA meetings have been suspended by the host facility due to health risks from COVID-19, according to the website of the AA Central Service Committee of Eastern Massachusetts in Boston.
Some meetings, however, are continuing in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Marblehead, Peabody, Rockport and Topsfield. The website, aaboston.org, has a complete list and link to online meetings.
A person from the Central Service Committee, who would identify himself only as "David," said the reason these meetings can continue is the facility has space so that if more than 25 people show up, there are multiple rooms to break up the meeting. People who need help finding a meeting can call 617-426-9444, he said.
Learn to Cope
It's not just organizations that work directly with addicts who have had to postpone group meetings. Learn to Cope, which works with the families of addicts, has also postponed meetings.
"Obviously, we had to move away from in-person meetings," said Kathy Day, senior northeast regional manager for Learn to Cope.
The organization regularly holds 25 weekly meetings across the state, including meetings at Salem Hospital, the Rose Baker Senior Center in Gloucester and the Immanuel Baptist Church in Ipswich. The Salem meeting attracts about 35 to 55 people a week. All the organization's meetings have been postponed.
Day, who lives in Gloucester, said they are testing regional online Zoom meetings with family members. Check Learn2cope.org for updates.
One concern for Day is that the meetings are held as part of a state Department of Public Health pilot program to train families on how to administer the overdose antidote Narcan, which participants receive free of charge.
Day said they are working to help families access Narcan as they adjust to working remotely.
"As overwhelming as this pandemic is, we can’t lose sight that addiction has not stopped and families and their loved ones are struggling tremendously," she said in an email.
RCA
Dr. Heidi Ginter, chief medical officer for Recovery Centers of America, which operates a nearly full 120-bed addiction recovery center at 75 Lindall St. in Danvers, is also taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while keeping inpatient group support going.
"There is still an epidemic," she said of the opioid crisis, which has faded from the headlines in recent months.
RCA is still accepting patients at all hours, but it's screening them for signs of COVID-19. Those with fevers or flu-like symptoms are sent home.
The facility is observing social distancing, and that includes moving large group meetings into larger rooms to spread out participants. Larger groups are being split up into smaller ones.
While support from those outside the facility is important, the center has stopped families from visiting for the time being. The center is arranging family visits using online tools, using iPads and the Skype video chat app. The center has also temporarily stopped its outpatient groups. It is helping those in recovery use their smartphones to reach out to a sponsor or use the technology to find a support group.
"A lot of groups are going online," Ginter said.
