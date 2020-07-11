SALEM — Bingo at St. James Church has come to an end.
Due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary, Queen of the Apostles parish in Salem announced on Friday that it would no longer offer bingo on Wednesday nights.
“It was a difficult decision to make,” said the Rev. Robert Murray, pastor of the parish, in a statement announcing the closure. “Bingo has been a tradition at St. James, and the decision to close the game was not made lightly.”
The decision was also announced in this week's church bulletin.
In an interview, Murray said the popular parish fundraiser regularly drew between 150 to 200 people. About 15 to 20 volunteers ran the weekly game before it ended abruptly in March due to the coronavirus.
"We recognize that without a vaccine, large crowds and particularly the bingo population would be at risk, and we're just not going to take that chance," Murray said.
"This is just basically a response to being safe," he said.
The Wednesday night game had gross revenues of $303,000 last year and generated more than $63,000 for the parish between bingo and charity games, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
"Although we will miss the financial help from this popular fundraiser, Andrea, our business manager, and our finance council have done a good job of getting ready for the future without it," Murray wrote in this week's church bulletin.
Murray said the parish plans to find new ways to replace the income.
The game at St. James was the last bingo game in the city and one of only eight remaining in Essex County, according to the state lottery commission. It ran for decades until March 2014, when the parishioners who managed the game resigned over an apparent dispute with the now former Salem Catholic Collaborative. After a two-month break, a new group of parishioners restarted the game that May.
Murray, who has led Mary, Queen of the Apostles parish in Salem since 2017, said he is grateful for the years of support from both volunteers and players, and he hopes they remain part of the parish community.
“We have been very fortunate to have had a fantastic crew of volunteers and cannot thank them enough for their many years of dedicated service to bingo as well as to Mary, Queen of the Apostles," he said. "It was unbelievable what a small group could accomplish to raise money for our parish."
As for the progressive game that was in progress when bingo stopped, Murray said the state lottery commission will allow the money to transfer to another bingo game in the area. That game has yet to be chosen. The parish is waiting for news of when area games can reopen before making that decision.
The parish, which includes St. James Church on Federal Street and Immaculate Conception on Hawthorne Boulevard, has not held indoor services during the pandemic. Murray said the parish recently began a "drive-in" Sunday Mass, held weekly at 8 a.m. in the St. James Church parking lot. The outdoor Masses have been well-attended, he said.
The parish also holds Mass in Spanish at noon on Sundays on the Immaculate Conception Church lawn, and posts virtual Masses in English and Spanish on the parish's Facebook page.
Cheryl Richardson can be reached at 978-338-2530 or crichardson@salemnews.com.