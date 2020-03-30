SALEM — The annual "Walk for HAWC" is taking a new route this spring – it's going virtual.
Sara Stanley, the executive director the Salem-based domestic violence support and advocacy group Healing Abuse, Working for Change, said it was a difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year's march, which would have been its 28th annual event, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, they have decided to turn this year's event into a nearly month-long virtual fundraiser, encouraging participants to continue raising money – but completing the 5K walk following social distancing guidelines.
The event will start May 3 – the date the walk would have taken place – and run through May 31.
"It was really hard for us," Stanley said, "but we felt this was the most responsible thing to do."
Last year's walk drew hundreds of walkers, a situation that this year would be at odds with every recommendation currently being made to "flatten the curve" and slow the spread of the virus.
"We want to do our part in helping abate the spread of coronavirus," Stanley said. "We felt this was the most responsible decision, even though we love seeing the community coming together."
Instead, she and senior manager for development Chrissy Kenney are urging participants to adhere to guidelines for social distancing – staying six feet apart and in groups of no more than 10 people. Walkers can complete five kilometers at one time or in segments, with walks through their neighborhood or a park or even at home on a treadmill.
Stanley said at a time when she and others who work with victims of domestic abuse are deeply concerned about the potential effect of isolation and financial strains on vulnerable populations, the need for HAWC's services is as great as ever.
The walk is also the organization's biggest event, last year raising nearly $90,000.
Like other nonprofits, HAWC is also facing the prospect of raising less money due to the sudden economic downturn brought about by widespread business shutdowns.
Eastern Bank is the event's "Changemaker" sponsor and Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group and NorthEast Community Bank are "Catalyst" sponsors. HAWC is still looking for other business sponsors.
Individuals or teams interested in taking part can register or make a donation online at hawcdv.org/walk.
Participants are being encouraged to share their progress on social media and hope past walkers will post photos in "throwback" T-shirts from past years or email them to walk@hawcdv.org.
Stanley said the group is also moving a planned pet parade online as well, asking participants to post pictures of their pets on social media with the hashtag #makingpawsitivechange.
"When we are all feeling so disconnected and isolated, hopefully this will remind us we are all part of a community on the North Shore," said Stanley.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis
