Peabody - Natalie J (Stramski) Koles. A resident of Melrose for over 70 years, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 100 at Brooksby Village in Peabody. She was born in June 6, 1919 in Salem, MA, the eldest daughter of Ignatius and Stacia Stramski. As a young girl, she was active in th…